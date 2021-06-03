The Stillwater Arts & Humanities Council along with the City of Stillwater is planning a public art display for the northeast corner of 6th Street and Western, with plans to reimagine the area as in an initiative the City is calling the Gateway Project.
The land on the northeast corner was donated to the City of Stillwater in order to welcome people into town.
“I have always thought this corner has so much potential,” said Kathy Hall, member of the Public Art Search Committee. “It is a gateway into our community from the west and could be so beautiful and meaningful.”
Hall is a member of a 10-person Search Committee who will review proposals. The committee includes: Alton Carter, Anu Sukhdail, Becky Taylor, Jillian McGee, Kathy Hall, Mike Staubus, Reem Mansy, Ron Beer, Staci Bejcek and Valerie Bloodgood.
The committee is currently seeking artists to submit sculptures.
“This is the kind of project the City is excited to be a part of,” said Becky Taylor Chief Civic Innovation Officer for the City of Stillwater. “Collaborating with so many partners to unify and uplift Stillwater is what we are all about.”
Artists are being asked to submit proposals by Aug.1, 2021. The request for proposal and more about the project is available at on the Stillwater Arts and Humanities Council website at ArtStillwater.us.
“We will distribute the opportunity nationally and I am excited to see the creative concepts that will be submitted,” Hall said. “I’m looking for something that speaks to and represents the place we call home.”
Once the Search Committee boils the proposals down to three candidates, they will be on display for community comment.
“We want feedback from all Stillwater citizens,” said Taylor. “The plan is to make this a catalyst in our Gateway Project that will include public art, wayfinding signage and district identification.”
After the Search Committee reviews and considers all comments, the Selection Committee and City Council will choose one final design. The Selection Committee consists of Barry Patton, Kristine Waits, Norman McNickle and Rebecca Breinen.
“The selected sculpture will welcome everyone into the heart of Stillwater and become a defining element within the community,” said Brienen, President of the Arts & Humanities Council of Stillwater. “We encourage artists to come forward with creative ideas that capture the spirit of our community.”
According to a release from the City of Stillwater, “current signage will be removed, the area will potentially be a part of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation upgrades in which Highway 51 will be resurfaced and reconfigured and the expected time frame for the upgrades is 3-5 years and a portion of the land may be used for a right turning lane.”
The sculpture will be funded through donations. According the City of Stillwater, the Stillwater Arts & Humanities has committed to raising $40,000-50,000 to fund the project.
Anyone interested in contributing may mail checks to Stillwater Arts & Humanities at PO Box 135, Stillwater OK 74076.
For more information about the project go to www.ArtStillwater.us.
