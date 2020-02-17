Sunday, February 16
5:30 p.m. Celebrate Recovery, Eagle Heights Baptist Church, 2617 North Jardot. Fellowship meal on even weeks; 6:30 p.m. large group with live music; 7:30 p.m. small group (gender based); 8:30 p.m. refreshments and fellowship time
6:00 p.m. Griefshare meeting, part of a 13 week curriculum, 1st Baptist Church Stillwater
6:00 p.m. Surviving the Holidays meeting, part of a 13 week curriculum, 1st Baptist Church Stillwater
Monday February 17
10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Zumba, Total Health, 1810 N. Perkins Road, 405-533-4348
12 p.m. Courage to Change AFG, which meets at the First Presbyterian Church Library at 6th and Duck, for extra information call (405)939-3040 Including Holidays.
1 p.m. Fairlawn Cemetery Preservation Society, 1123 East Sixth Ave., Fairlawn Cemetery Office. Information: 405-372-8603
6 p.m. OA -Overeaters Anonymous, First Christian Church (enter at the west door) Room 202, 411 W. Mathews
6:30 p.m. Griefshare meeting, Crosspoint Church. Located at 1807 North Jardot, Stillwater (for those who have lost a loved one). For more info call (405)-747-0207.
6:30 p.m. Keepers Recovery meets at Highland Park United Methodist Church.
7 p.m. Humane Society of Stillwater, Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, 409 S. Main
7 p.m. Stillwater Chess Club, Pizza West, 5601 W. Sixth Ave.
7 p.m. Monday night Al Anon, 1st Presbyterian Church library, 6th and Duck
8 p.m. 24th Street AA Group, 811 W. 24th St., 405-334-2322
Tuesday February 18
9:30 a.m. Golden K Kiwanis, Cimarron Hotel, Cheyenne Room
10 a.m., WW (Weight Watchers) workshop at Wyndham Garden Hotel 600 E McElroy Road. Weigh-in begins at 9:30 am.. For more info contact Debbie Pestridge 405-269-3388.
12 p.m. Noon Kiwanis (visitors welcome), Freddie Paul's Steakhouse 1707 E. 6th Ave.
12:15 p.m., Weight Watchers workshop at Wyndham Garden Hotel 600 E McElroy Road. (My WW - 1 program, 3 ways to live it.) Weigh-in begins at 11:45 am. For more info contact Debbie Pestridge 405-269-3388.
6 p.m. Stillwater Ukulele Association, Daddy O’s Music, 115 N. Main
6:30 p.m. Civil Air Patrol, Stillwater Regional Airport, 2020 - 1 W. Airport Road
7 p.m. MS Support Group, Stillwater Public Library Room 138. Information: Kim Seagraves, 405-612-0240
7 p.m. Stillwater Toastmasters Club, Spears school of business, room 435.
7:30 p.m. Depression and Bipolar Support Group, First Presbyterian Church, Sixth Avenue and Duck Street. Contact: Don Brown, 580-307-4697.
8 p.m. 24th Street AA Group, 811 W. 24th St., 405-334-2322
Wednesday February 19
7 a.m. Stillwater Centennial Rotary Club, OSU Kerr Food Processing Center, corner of Monroe Street and Farm Road
9 a.m. Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), Stillwater Public Library,1107 S. Duck, 405-624-2859.
9:25 a.m. Bible Study Fellowship will meet at this year's host, Eagle Heights Baptist Church, 2617 N Jardot. (Wednesdays from Oct. 11 to Dec. 13 except Nov 22.)
10 a.m., Zumba, Total Health, 1810 N. Perkins Road, 405-533-4348
10 a.m., Story time, for ages 3-5 at Cushing Public Library
11 a.m. National Association of Retired Federal Employees, New China Buffet, 711 N. Main
11:30 a.m. Caregiver Support Group is meeting at Life Adult Day Center 411 W. Mathews. Lunch provided by Sterling House. Contact: Jacqui Lutterbie at 405-377-0978 or Shelley Gladden at 405-744-4254
12 p.m. Courage to Change AFG, which meets at the First Presbyterian Church Library at 6th and Duck, for extra information call (405)939-3040 Including Holidays.
1:30 p.m. Making the Most of Retirement, Stillwater Public Library. For information, e-mail askalibrarian@stillwater.org or visit http://retiredinstillwater.wordpress.com (Except July & August)
6:30 p.m. Divorce Care and Divorce Care for Kids, First United Methodist Church at 7th and Duck. Register at www/fumcstw.org orcall 372-5854.
6:30 p.m. Griefshare meeting, a 13 week curriculum, beginning Jan. 7th at Ripley Connections, 599 S. Berry, Ripley, OK (the former band modular across from the Ripley elementary school). for more info call 918-372-4310.
7 p.m. Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, First Church of the Nazarene,1023 E. Will Rogers. Information: Jessie, 405-385-2642
Thursday February 20
9 a.m. Presbyterian Women’s Bowling League, Frontier Lanes, 3524 N. Washington. Information: 405-372-5580 (September through May)
10 a.m., Story time, for ages 9 months-2 years at Cushing Public Library
12 p.m. Pacesetter Toastmaster Club, First United Methodist Church, 7th and Duck, downstairs room 115 in the Social hall. For more information: 405-742-2904
12 p.m. Stillwater Noon Lions Club, Highland Park United Methodist Church, 524 N. Stallard
12 p.m. Stillwater Frontier Rotary Club, Best Western Cimarron Hotel and Suites, 315 North Husband St.
5 p.m. Take Off Pounds Sensibly, Payne County Health Department, 1321 W. Seventh Ave., Contact Jana Comer: 405-385-9028.
5:30 p.m WW (Weight Watchers) workshop at Wyndham Garden Hotel 600 E McElroy Road. (My WW - 1 program, 3 ways to live it.) Weigh-in begins at 5pm. For more info contact Debbie Pestridge 405-269-3388..
6:30 p.m. TOPS OK 0735 Perkins weitght loss support group.Thursday weigh in 6-6:30, meeting 6:30-7:30. 500 E. Knipe, Perkins
7 p.m. Payne County Genealogical Society, Stillwater Public Library Room 313. Information: Mary Alice Foster, 405-372-4519
8 p.m. 24th Street AA Group, 811 W. 24th St., 405-334-2322
Friday February 21
10 a.m., Zumba, Total Health, 1810 N. Perkins Road, 405-533-4348
11 a.m. National Association of Retired Federal Employees, New China Buffet, 711 N. Main.
12 p.m. Courage to Change AFG, which meets at the First Presbyterian Church Library at 6th and Duck, for extra information call (405)939-3040 Including Holidays.
2 p.m. Senior Facebook Friday, Living Oasis Assisted Living Center, 310 N. Central St., Cushing. Refreshments served. RSVP 918-225-5625 but not required
8 p.m. Friday night Al-Anon Family Group, Sleepy Hollow, 2106 West 12th. Ave., 405-880-3584 (Except Holidays)
Saturday February 22
9 a.m WW (Weight Watchers) workshop at Wyndham Garden Hotel 600 E McElroy Road. (My WW - 1 program, 3 ways to live it.) Weigh-in begins at 8:30 am. For more info contact Debbie Pestridge 405-269-3388.
8 p.m. 24th Street AA Group, 811 W. 24th St., 405-334-2322.
Sunday February 23
5:30 p.m. Celebrate Recovery, Eagle Heights Baptist Church, 2617 North Jardot. Fellowship meal on even weeks; 6:30 p.m. large group with live music; 7:30 p.m. small group (gender based); 8:30 p.m. refreshments and fellowship time
6:00 p.m. Griefshare meeting, part of a 13 week curriculum, 1st Baptist Church Stillwater
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.