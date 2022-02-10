The Stillwater Community Center will soon be more accessible to the whole community, Jim Beckstrom, Chair of the Stillwater Community Center Foundation, told the City Council Monday.
Beckstrom, accompanied by current and past members of the foundation’s board, thanked the Council for its support in making the community center’s Safety and Accessibility Improvement Project a reality.
Beckstrom said he was thrilled to announce that the foundation had reached a funding goal of $235,000 to start construction. The funding was raised through donations from more than 100 businesses and individuals and will be released to the City as construction progresses
In 2020, the foundation began working on a plan to build a new covered entryway with a ramp on the south side of the building and reconfigure the parking areas to provide handicapped parking spaces near the entrance. It will also connect the main complex to the dining and event hall.
The total cost had previously been estimated at $300,000.
In early January, the funding drive was still about $30,000 short, in spite of grants and a fundraising effort by the most recent Leadership Stillwater class. The City of Stillwater also supported the project, donating $40,000 of in-kind labor to replace power poles in the south lot.
The projects have been designed to allow the renovations to be completed in phases if necessary, but it saves money overall if the whole thing is done at once, Beckstrom previously told the News Press.
The accessibility project is part of a new energy at the community center that includes previous improvements to the dining hall, hosting more events and adding six new members to the board.
“I think we’re off to doing some great things,” Beckstrom said.
He noted that the Stillwater Community Center – which hosts a wide variety of events, both public and private – has people enter its doors more than 100,000 times a year. But an estimated 10% of our community has some type of mobility challenge, highlighting how important the project is to the community.
“This project will improve the lives of literally hundreds of community center users who have mobility challenges,” Beckstrom said.
The project will provide ramp access from the main parking lot, something that isn’t currently available to disabled patrons. They currently have to park around the block from either the north or south entrance and the current disconnect between the buildings means that someone in a wheelchair who wants to leave the main building and enter the cafeteria has to go all the way around the block to enter.
Connecting the two parts of the community center will also improve operational efficiency and event set up, Beckstrom said. Right now, moving tables and fixtures back and forth between the dining room and the other parts of the building also requires carrying them all the way around the block.
Entering the building will be safer and more pleasant.
Traffic flow in the parking lot will be reversed to allow – for the first time – people to exit a bus without being in the street, he explained. People will be able to exit vehicles and enter the building under a cover.
The project has been designed and permitting is in place, so the project can be sent out to bid, he said.
“We believe the improvement of the (community) center and the development of Block 34 will be transformational for downtown and for our community, Beckstrom said.
Mayor Will Joyce thanked the board, calling it a “monumental effort” and a tribute to the team and the donors.
Beckstrom has said if all goes according to plan, the new entryway should be completed by the end of 2022.
