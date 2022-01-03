About 18 months ago, the Stillwater Community Center Foundation embarked on a mission to make the Community Center safer and easier for the entire community to access.
It’s part of the Foundation’s mantra for the facility: “affordable, accessible and sustainable.”
A drive to raise about $300,000 to reconfigure the parking and build a new covered entryway with a ramp is nearing the end, but the Foundation is still about $30,000 short in spite of recent grants and a fundraising effort by Leadership Stillwater Class XXX, Foundation Chair Jim Beckstrom said.
He expects to find out this week exactly how much the Leadership Stillwater group was able to raise.
The City of Stillwater has already completed $40,000 in in-kind work to replace power poles.
Funding from the Faye Allene Rife Brown Foundation matched $50,000 previously committed by the Stillwater Community Center Foundation and pledged $75,000 to match future donations.
The project has been a long time coming, especially for residents with mobility issues who have been forced to deal with a lack of handicapped parking spaces near the entrance and an accessibility ramp that wasn’t really accessible.
The ramp was tucked behind a set of concrete steps and required people to navigate a narrow opening, too tight for a walker to pass through. It was often easier to figure out some other way to get people up the stairs than get them to the ramp.
“I’ve seen folks actually carry people up in chairs,” Beckstrom said.
Natalea Watkins, who served on an accessibility advisory board for the City of Stillwater, previously told the News Press there is a lot of value in having a facility that is adaptable for a variety of events and affordable for non-profits. But it needs to be accessible for everyone.
“I’ve been that one that’s circled the block this way then come back around … to be able to get to the cafeteria then come back around to come in the next session that was down the hall,” Watkins, a power chair user for the past 20 years, said last year.
The buildings that comprise the Community Center date from the 1930s to the 1970s – all built before the Americans with Disabilities Act became law and changed requirements for public facilities.
The complex of buildings has lived many lives and seen many changes over the years, something Beckstrom said complicates the design and engineering process.
The site in Original Town Stillwater has had at least three different school buildings on it and things have moved around over the years.
What was once a cafeteria is now a parking lot and vice versa.
Because there aren’t any drawings or records to show where old building foundations or utility lines might be located, it brings potentially expensive uncertainties to the project.
That’s part of the reason Beckstrom estimates the Stillwater Community Center Foundation needs around $30,000 more to make the improvements happen.
That number was $34,000 before a recent pledge was made. He hopes there will be more soon, which would enable the Foundation to put the project out for bid in the next month or so.
It was designed to allow the renovations to be completed in phases if necessary, but Beckstrom said it’s cheaper overall to have the contractor do it all at once. It also avoids increases in material and labor costs.
If everything goes according to plan it would be feasible to have the new entryway, which effectively becomes the new main entrance, completed by the end of 2022.
For more information about the Stillwater Community Center and the fundraising effort, go to sccfriends.com.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
