Lt. Col., USAF, Ret. Charles C. Russell served over 20 years in the military as a member of the Greatest Generation.
Russell began college at Oklahoma State University in the 1940s and later left to go to war and eventually got married to his first wife.
Russell said he would have served longer, but his wife fell ill with Alzheimer's and he chose to stay home and care for her.
He was very adamant that he is not a hero, but his step-daughter, Jan Best Courtright, said he is her hero.
After Russel lost his second wife to illness in 2002, he came back to Stillwater for the OSU homecoming celebration.
“He went to the Alumni Center to sign in and happened to see my mother's name. He contacted her and had a nice visit with my parents. Months later, my father passed away and my mother started corresponding with Charles,” Courtright said.
Russell and Courtright’s mother had attended classes together at OSU more than 50 years before they met again and later married.
After returning to school, he obtained his degree in electrical engineering and graduated college.
Russell said his love for being a pilot started as a child, as he had a fascination with aviation at a young age.
Russell currently resides at Primrose Assisted Living, and is allowed visitors, but he has no plans for his birthday.
Russell said he feels “good” to have reached 100-years-old, but due to the pandemic, it is not the right time to have a celebration with family.
“With all the COVID-19 restrictions, we are very limited in what we can do to celebrate this very important milestone,” Courtright said.
Still, those close to Russell want to see him celebrated on his birthday.
“I am asking if you will send him a birthday card to be received on his birthday,” she said.
Russell said he doesn’t have a specific birthday wish because he has lived a full life.
“Nothing, I have lived a full and beautiful life, I am content,” he said.
His address is: Charles Russell, 823 S. Range Rd., Apt. 137, Stillwater, OK, 74074.
“I am hoping he will be flooded with cards so if you know of someone who would be willing to send him a card, please forward this on,” Courtright said.
