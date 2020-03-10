Please join representatives from the Payne County Health Department for updates and presentations regarding COVID-19 and community efforts to prevent and mitigate the spread of disease in the community. The public health forum is scheduled for Friday, March 13th at the Payne County Expo Center, 4518 Expo Cir E, Stillwater, from 9 to 11 a.m..
The 2019 novel coronavirus infection, also known as COVID-19, is a respiratory infection caused by a new virus that was first identified in late 2019.
Common symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
If you have symptoms and are at high risk, you should call your health care provider. Tell them about your symptoms and recent travel before visiting their office.
While there is currently no vaccine, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is similar to how you’d take precautions against the cold or flu. This includes:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
