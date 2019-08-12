The public is invited to gather Sunday evening at Salem Lutheran Church, 101 S. Duck St., to remember the victims of gun violence in the United States and reflect on finding common ground to reduce the harm it does.
The organizers say they are inviting speakers from a variety of backgrounds, including State Representatives, to discuss the impact of gun violence so people can consider ways for our community to respond.
Although the event is being held at Salem Lutheran Church, it is not a church-sponsored event, organizer Diane Tipling said. Anyone, of any faith or non-faith background is invited to participate.
Tipling and other members of Moms Demand Action, an organization that bills itself as a grassroots movement demanding reasonable solutions to address gun violence, recently attended a weeklong meeting of Gun Sense University in Washington D.C.
Tipling says a variety of organizations and viewpoints were represented at the meeting, including those of gun owners who share concerns about gun violence.
She and other Stillwater area residents were attending the conference on Aug. 3 when a gunman killed 22 people and injured 24 more while people were back-to-school shopping at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. The following day, another gunman killed nine people and himself and injured 27 others outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio. Less than a week before, a shooter cut through a chainlink fence to avoid security measures and opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California, killing three people and himself and injuring 13 others.
ABC News reported on Aug. 5 that there have been 17 mass shootings that killed at least four people in addition to the shooter during 2019. The news organization calculates the number of victims at 102.
The gun violence remembrance event begins at 7 p.m.
