Community Kegs is a program from Iron Monk that features a new beer every month with proceeds going toward a local nonprofit. This Thursday, Mya’s Promise will celebrate the release of its new brew with a party at Iron Monk. The event begins at 4 p.m. The beer is called Playability Pilnser, because proceeds will benefit the Playability Project at Strickland Park. Mya’s Promise board member, Kathleen Street, answers our questions.
1. How do you explain Mya’s Promise for those who have never heard of it?
Mya’s Promise serves young children living with special needs and their families. We provide educational programs, scholarships and activities promoting social and personal growth for the children – and support and assistance for parents and siblings. Over the last two years, Mya’s Promise has partnered with the City of Stillwater and Stillwater Makes a Change to develop an inclusive and adaptive play space at Strickland Park.
2. What does “playability” mean, and why is it important?
Playability means creating an inclusive and accessible play space for our community. Currently, families would have to drive more than an hour to play in an inclusive and accessible play space. Inclusive play opportunities allow children of all abilities to meet and play together, overcoming obstacles and differences together. Through the Playability Project, Strickland Park will truly become a place for people of all ages and abilities to play, stay awhile and make new friends. This park space will not JUST be the adaptive playground, it will be a gathering place for our entire community for years to come. This is how a caring community is created.
3. What all do you have going on at Thursday’s event?
We will be kicking off the next phase of the Playability Project and celebrating all we have accomplished as a community thus far. Live music will be provided by Hosty, and Macarena’s Mexican Street Cafe food truck will be on-site. T-shirts will be available for a donation.
4. How does the new brew taste (Or how have you been told it should taste)?
We have been told by Iron Monk that the Playability Pilsner will be crisp and light bodied. It tastes like a very nice, light beer and is super easy to drink.
5. How else can people help with the project?
Donate and spread the word! We have seen what a difference this community can make when we work together. Through contributions from the City of Stillwater, Stillwater Makes a Change, and voting in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist competition, we have consistently shown up as a community to advocate for inclusiveness. Let’s keep the momentum going and ensure that Strickland Park is a space that can be enjoyed for years to come, even on the hottest of summer days! For more information and to access our GoFundMe page, go to www.tinyurl.com/ShineInTheShade
– Beau Simmons
