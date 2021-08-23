Community spreads messages and sends prayers to SMC workers

Beliefs in faith and science converged into messages of support for Stillwater healthcare workers this week.
Sunday evening, community members gathered around Stillwater Medical Center to pray for the staff, while members of Redeemer Stillwater wrote inspirational notes on the sidewalk. They prayed for the SMC employees.
Heidi Gilbert, a registered nurse at SMC, organized the community prayer after she was inspired by another community that did it. She has been a nurse for 24 years, and has worked within many capacities in the medical field.
Gilbert said there is a lot of negativity being spread on social media, but also kindness and support for healthcare workers. She said she wants the community to know that the support and kindness is not going unnoticed, and it’s appreciated.
“We have a lot of community members wanting to help somehow, and this is a great way to help that doesn’t cost a dime,” Gilbert said. “As a Christian nurse, I believe in science, and I believe in the knowledge and expertise of our medical team – I also believe in the power of prayer. We’ll need both to win this battle against COVID-19.”
Abbey Padgett organized the decorating of the sidewalks around SMC. She said the group did this last year, and after seeing the organized prayer, she decided to do the chalk art again.
Gilbert teared up as she walked to the entrance of SMC and saw the artwork lining the building.
“Absolutely loved the sidewalk chalk messages. I posted pictures that evening to an SMC team member group, and the comments reflected so much appreciation,” Gilbert said. “To start your shift seeing those messages as you walk into the building, or seeing them as you leave from a difficult shift can really make a difference.”
Donated items they would appreciate are snacks such as candy, almonds, snack crackers and fruit snacks. Gilbert said donating drinks like Gatorade or water flavoring packets are also handy since running around in PPE is dehydrating.
“Nurses also run on energy drinks like Bang, Monster, Rock Star. I’ve been trying to find some healthier alternatives like V8 energy and Celsius,” she said.
Gilbert said the last 18 months have been difficult for those in the healthcare field, but she is appreciative to be working at SMC. She said she has never worked at an organization like this.
“Literally everyone in this building is showing up and going above and beyond to care for this community. ‘That’s not my job’ is never something you hear here. I’m in awe daily of our ER team as well as every other department.”
Gilbert said although the frontline workers have gotten a lot of attention, their administration team is “phenomenal.”
“I’m in regular communication with ER nurses across the country, and our hospital – the respect from leadership, the staffing, the support, the culture – it is unique and so many other organizations aren’t as lucky as we are throughout the Stillwater Medical system,” she said.
Gilbert said the nurses love getting handwritten notes and chalk art messages, especially by children.
“One of our nurses was leaving the ER last night and walked by a family doing sidewalk chalk,” Gilbert said. “She said the little boy looked up and told her ‘Thank you for taking care of our town.’ She said she broke out in tears and called her husband when she got to her car to tell him. Those tiny things are making the difference.”
