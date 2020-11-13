Oklahoma State University senior Elevia Bruce and Companion Hospice teamed up to bring holiday cheer to local assisted living and long-term care facilities amid the pandemic.
The event started as a way for OSU students to volunteer their time, but quickly became an opportunity for people of all ages to decorate holiday themed cards.
“Many care facilities in Payne County do not allow outside visitors at this time due to concerns relating to COVID-19. The inability to see loved ones for such a long time period is extremely difficult for many seniors and long-term residents – some of whom may not fully understand the implications of all that the virus could entail,” Bruce said.
Bruce said she was very close with her grandmother and that is what piqued her interest in helping make this Holiday season cheerful for Stillwater seniors.
Her grandmother is 95 and is currently in a nursing home in Kansas. Not being able to frequently see her grandmother is what made her decide to partner with Companion Hospice.
“Because I am attending school at OSU, I am unable to visit her frequently. However, I knew that there were many other senior folks that I might be able to connect with here in Stillwater,” she said.
Bruce was inspired to volunteer her time for Hospice after a class she took her sophomore year at OSU.
The film she watched in class prompted her to look around for volunteering opportunities, and she found it with Companion Hospice.
The event was held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at 519 W. 3rd Ave.
Bruce said precautions were taken so everything could be conducted in a safe and cheerful manner.
“The event details have been transmitted through several different avenues, but the initial response from students has been limited. However, I am hoping that something miraculous will transpire, and at least 10 people, or perhaps even more will show up,” she said.
There was a decent turnout of people who wanted to decorate holiday cards.
“Letting our seniors and long-term care residents know that they are loved, even if it is through simple methods like ours, sending Holiday care cards is extremely valuable,” Bruce said.
The event started as a way for OSU students to volunteer their time, but quickly became an opportunity for people of all ages to decorate holiday themed cards.
“Many care facilities in Payne County do not allow outside visitors at this time due to concerns relating to COVID-19. The inability to see loved ones for such a long time period is extremely difficult for many seniors and long-term residents—some of whom may not fully understand the implications of all that the virus could entail,” Bruce said.
Bruce said she was very close with her grandmother and that is what peaked her interest in helping make this Holiday season cheerful for Stillwater seniors.
Her grandmother is 95 and is currently in a nursing home in Kansas. Not being able to frequently see her grandmother is what made her decide to partner with Companion Hospice.
“Because I am attending school at OSU, I am unable to visit her frequently. However, I knew that there were many other senior folks that I might be able to connect with here in Stillwater,” she said.
Bruce was inspired to volunteer her time for Hospice after a class she took her sophomore year at OSU.
The film she watched in class prompted her to look around for volunteering opportunities, and she found it with Companion Hospice.
The event was held from 3-6 p.m. Thursday at 519 W. Third Ave.
Bruce said precautions were taken so everything could be conducted in a safe and cheerful manner.
“The event details have been transmitted through several different avenues, but the initial response from students has been limited. However, I am hoping that something miraculous will transpire, and at least ten people, or perhaps even more will show up,” she said.
There was a decent turnout of people who wanted to decorate holiday cards.
“Letting our seniors and long-term care residents know that they are loved, even if it is through simple methods like ours, sending Holiday care cards is extremely valuable,” Bruce said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.