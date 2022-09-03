Because there is some small comfort in grieving together, even when a loss seems unexplainable, Stillwater Medical Center hosted a community vigil Friday morning to honor Grady Lambert, son of Mark and Julie Lambert, and support his family. His parents had not yet returned from Texas, where they have been at his bedside, but other family members were present.
Grady had covered about 2,500 miles of a 4,500 mile run from Cannon Beach, Oregon, to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, when he was struck down.
Lambert died this week, after being hit by a truck while running along farm to market road 2575 about 10 miles east of Amarillo. He was running along the road and pushing the jogging stroller that carried his supplies.
“And that short stretch he was on, that particular service road did not have a shoulder and so whether it was the shoulder there or not, he always ran against the traffic for his safety and that of vehicles, as well,” his father Mark told the Amarillo news site myhighplains.com.
The driver of the truck was blinded by the sun as they were coming over a small hill. Grady and the driver swerved in the same direction, Julie told the news outlet.
He was rushed to a hospital in Amarillo in critical condition and Julie shared the news a few days later on his social media pages that he would not survive his injuries. Because he was an organ donor – something his mom said was just another example of how he cared for others – Grady’s body was kept on life support until Friday so matches could be found for his organs and tissues.
His great-uncle David Lambert said the family hoped at least some good could come from their loss.
As he set out, he told the News Press he wanted to connect with people and focus on doing good along the way, whether by picking up trash as he ran through an area or dropping in to volunteer at medical facilities along his route.
He had planned to stop in Stillwater for a while to rest and visit his family.
Grady, who had been living in Portland, Oregon, in recent years, set out in March to run across the U.S. Because he wanted to drop in on medical facilities to volunteer in any way he could along the way and honor the frontline medical personnel whose service inspired him during the COVID-19 pandemic, he asked the staff at Stillwater Medical Center for help.
Director of Public Relations Shyla Eggers said she sent an alert to the American Hospital Association so facilities could be expecting him and it seemed to have worked because he was welcomed at medical facilities all along his route.
A video posted to his Run with Me 2022 Instagram account on Aug. 15 after he stopped at Guadalupe County Hospital in New Mexico, shows Grady telling the people there, “There’s a lot more unifying us than I think is dividing us and I wanted to make this whole thing come from a place of compassion. I’m here to thank you for showing up every single day and keeping all your community, and by extent, all of us going.”
Eggers said she remembers Grady’s passion for the project when he met with her. She can picture him with the map on which he had drawn his initial route and sharing his plan.
In the midst of the pandemic, he provided people at Stillwater Medical Center who had been ground down by the demands placed on them in service to the community with a sense that someone cared.
“We kind of just cheered from the background. It was very humbling to literally watch somebody give up all sense of normalcy in their life to do this for other people that he didn’t even know,” Eggers said. “And at that time, the very first time we met him, we were all looking for a hero because things were starting to get really negative.
“It was hard on all of us, it was hard to keep our team spirits up because they just wanted to be here saving lives and all of the background noise was really causing a lot of angst and (was) unsettling within our facility. ... Grady was just kind of that spark we needed to go, ‘People do care and will really go the extra mile, so to speak, obviously, thousands of miles.’”
