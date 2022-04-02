Sometimes when the world doesn't seem to make sense, a person needs to shake up their life. And that's exactly what Stillwater native Grady Lambert – son of Mark and Julie Lambert – is doing this year as he runs across the U.S.
On March 6, he set off from Cannon Beach, Oregon, taking the first of almost 3.4 million strides he'll take over the course of nine months.
Lambert has invited people to follow his journey on Instagram and Facebook, posting as Run With Me 2022, where he shared his mission statement for the challenge.
"Over the course of the last few years, I've witnessed a decline in compassion for our fellow man and the weakening of the family unit, both of which have been perpetuated by the COVID pandemic. From March until late 2022, I will be running from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina. A total of 4,482 miles. It is my mission to promote compassion for our fellow man and our country. "
His route is flexible, depending on where he finds resources and he'll be covering around 20 miles a day, some days more and some days less. Some days he'll take a break to rest, if needed.
For the most part, he's camping along the way, something his mom Julie said he's very comfortable doing as a former Scout.
He was always adventurous and Scouting really developed that, she said. It also helped him develop the grit needed to continue working toward a goal. It's something he demonstrated in his Eagle Scout project and it's something she knows will help him now.
She's proud of him but she still worries.
Lambert is trying to do good as he travels, picking up trash as he runs through an area, focusing on meeting people everywhere he goes, stopping in at local businesses to talk and dropping in at medical facilities to see if he can help in any way possible.
Stillwater Medical Director of Public Relations Shyla Eggers said she notified the American Hospital Association about his journey, sharing a link to his Facebook page so its members would know who he is and that he wants to stop and volunteer his time. He's already made one stop at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Oregon.
He's taking photographs and making notes as he travels, with the idea of perhaps documenting his journey in a book after he reaches his goal and sharing what he learned about himself, others and the land along the way.
"I just hope that it inspires people to be more compassionate, first with themselves and also with one another," he said. "I think now, more than ever, we’re in such a divide with one another, whether it’s political differences or racial disparity or what have you, unvaccinated versus vaccinated or I don’t know. I just think there’s an easier way to do things and I just started with people just being kind.
“Coming from Portland, where I’ve lived for the last six years with a background in Oklahoma – being a red state – I’ve always just seen people trying the best they can to get through this maddening thing that is life."
Lambert says his challenge is as much about self-discovery as inspiring people to be kinder to each other and he likens it to some of the initiations or trials young men undergo as rites of passage in other societies.
He's already had some miserable, lonely times and nights with persistent rain that had him questioning what he's doing and if it's worth it. But he gets through it by putting his head down and focusing on putting one foot in front of the other.
As much as he doesn't mind roughing it, Lambert said he would also welcome any hospitality or support someone was willing to provide along the way.
Support, whether from family and friends or from friendly strangers is what it's going to take for him to make it. The support he's already gotten is what helped him get a project of this magnitude off the ground.
“People cheering me on is the only way that I’m pulling this off,” he said.
