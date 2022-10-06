COVID-19 confirmed cases dropped for a fifth-consecutive week in Oklahoma.
According to the situation update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the new case seven-day average was 354. This number likely does not reflect the total number of cases because it does not account for undiagnosed cases or at-home testing.
OSDH reported 2,480 new cases from the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1. There are 5,746 confirmed active cases in the state.
The numbers reported are the lowest since May. The June 2 report for the week of May 22-28 was a 345 seven-day average with 2,417 new cases that week. The active cases then was 4,522.
It isn’t the lowest rate of 2022. New Cases 7-day average dropped below 70 in March for three-consecutive weeks.
There were 59 COVID-19 deaths added to the provisional death count, which is now at 16,906 for the state. That does not mean those deaths occurred in recent weeks.
Active confirmed cases for Stillwater were at 70 as of Oct. 2, according to OSDH. Cushing had 23, and Perkins had 5 while none were reported for Ripley or Glencoe. Yale did not have numbers available.
In its latest report, from Sept. 28, Oklahoma State University’s dashboard showed 66 active cases, 44 among students and 24 among employees.
Region 2, which includes Payne County and much of northeastern Oklahoma excluding Tulsa, showed nine hospitalizations with one in ICU.
Most pharmacies in Stillwater and many around Payne County are equipped with the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters, according to information gathered by the News Press.
So far, only Pfizer and Moderna are authorized to provide the updated boosters. More information can be found at vaccines.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.