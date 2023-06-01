Stillwater High School junior Kadence McCullough completed a watercolor painting after class assignments were completed this past semester.
The next thing she knew, she'd won the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for Oklahoma’s Third Congressional District.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition through the United States House of Representatives. The program highlights the artistic talent across the nation and in each congressional district.
More than 650,000 high school students who are looking for ways to showcase their work have participated in the program since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982.
Students submit their entries to their representative’s office, and district artists select the winning entries.
Winners are recognized in their district and at an annual awards ceremony on June 20 in Washington, D.C. The winning pieces are displayed for one year in the Cannon Tunnel at the U.S. Capitol.
Stillwater High School Art Teacher Shannon Peters encouraged her class to create an independent art project, with a goal of submitting it to the Congressional Art Show.
McCullough's entry, titled "The Manor," took five hours to complete, she said.
“It was my first time doing watercolor and I wanted to try it out,” McCullough said. “I just referred to a photo of a building I really liked.”
Peters said this was the fourth year SHS has participated in the Congressional Art Show.
“In each of those four years, the winner has been from SHS," Peters said. "This is a wonderful opportunity for our students to showcase their talents and hard work.”
Peters said McCullough was a wonderful student and worked hard in Art II class.
“She consistently gave every project her full effort and was always trying to improve her skills to become a better artist,” Peters said. “When I found out that she won, I was absolutely delighted but not terribly surprised. The piece she submitted was beautifully done, and it is a great representation of the work she is creating.”
Rep. Frank Lucas, R-OK, said he's thrilled McCullough will represent her district.
“I’m always amazed to see the wonderful and creative pieces of art put together by young artists," Lucas said. “I know I – and all my fellow Oklahomans – look forward to seeing Kadence’s artwork hang in the halls of the Capitol."
McCullough started drawing as a child, taking summer classes at Stillwater’s Prairie Arts Center. At the age of seven, she volunteered as the first-ever junior docent at the Oklahoma State University Museum of Art.
“That kicked off her love for continuing with art,” said her mother, Natasha McCullough. “She got to show people around and explain the artwork to other children so that they would understand it.”
Some of her artwork was also displayed during the SHS Student Art Show at the Modella Art Gallery in May.
McCullough and her mother look forward to their trip to the U.S. Capitol. They’ve never visited before and plan to spend a week touring museums and other landmarks.
“I’m very excited to tour everything I can fit into a week,” Kadence McCullough said. “I think the first place we’ll visit will be the Smithsonian Museums.”
