The race to fill U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s unexpired term has drawn intense interest, with 13 Republicans in the primary to determine who will take on Libertarian Robert Murphy – Norman, Democrat Kendra Horn – Oklahoma City, and Independent Ray Woods – Cleo Springs, in the general election.
Those Republican candidates are: Markwayne Mullin – Westville, T.W. Shannon – Oklahoma City, Alex Gray – Nichols Hills, Nathan Dahm – Broken Arrow, Luke Holland – Tulsa, Adam Holley – Bixby, Jessica Jean Garrison – Owasso, Laura Moreno – Edmond, Michael Colbion – Bartlesville, Scott Pruit – Tulsa, Paule Royse – Tulsa, John F. Tompkins – Oklahoma City and Randy J. Grellner – Cushing.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford has also drawn two Republican opponents in the primary: Jackson Lahmeyer – Owasso and Joan Farr – Tulsa.
Six Democrats will face off to represent their party for Lankford’s seat: Jason Bollinger – Oklahoma City, Madison Horn – Oklahoma City, Arya Azma – Norman, Brandon Wade – Bartlesville, Dennis Baxter – Tulsa and Jo Glenn – Tulsa.
Bollinger has contested Horn’s candidacy, claiming her filing was false and incomplete. A hearing will be held Monday to review the 12 candidate filings contested at the state level.
The Republican and Democratic candidates who emerge from the primary and/or runoff will take on Libertarian Kenneth D. Blevins – Sand Springs and Michael L. Delaney – Norman in November.
U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas also faces a primary challenge for his seat in House District 3 from Republicans Wade Burleson – Enid and Stephen Butler – Yukon.
The victor will face Democrat Jeremiah A. Ross – Bristow in the general election.
