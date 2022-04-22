Your vote counts

The race to fill U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s unexpired term has drawn intense interest, with 13 Republicans in the primary to determine who will take on Libertarian Robert Murphy – Norman, Democrat Kendra Horn – Oklahoma City, and Independent Ray Woods – Cleo Springs, in the general election.

Those Republican candidates are: Markwayne Mullin – Westville, T.W. Shannon – Oklahoma City, Alex Gray – Nichols Hills, Nathan Dahm – Broken Arrow, Luke Holland – Tulsa, Adam Holley – Bixby, Jessica Jean Garrison – Owasso, Laura Moreno – Edmond, Michael Colbion – Bartlesville, Scott Pruit – Tulsa, Paule Royse – Tulsa, John F. Tompkins – Oklahoma City and Randy J. Grellner – Cushing.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford has also drawn two Republican opponents in the primary: Jackson Lahmeyer – Owasso and Joan Farr – Tulsa.

Six Democrats will face off to represent their party for Lankford’s seat: Jason Bollinger – Oklahoma City, Madison Horn – Oklahoma City, Arya Azma – Norman, Brandon Wade – Bartlesville, Dennis Baxter – Tulsa and Jo Glenn – Tulsa.

Bollinger has contested Horn’s candidacy, claiming her filing was false and incomplete. A hearing will be held Monday to review the 12 candidate filings contested at the state level.

The Republican and Democratic candidates who emerge from the primary and/or runoff will take on Libertarian Kenneth D. Blevins – Sand Springs and Michael L. Delaney – Norman in November.

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas also faces a primary challenge for his seat in House District 3 from Republicans Wade Burleson – Enid and Stephen Butler – Yukon.

The victor will face Democrat Jeremiah A. Ross – Bristow in the general election.

