Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) is set to hold town hall meetings at a few north-central locations, including Stillwater. Lucas will discuss his recent work in Congress, will take questions about issues important to residents of the third district, as well as seeking input on legislation currently before Congress.
The nearby meetings are set for Aug. 20 in Perry from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Heritage Center and Ditch Witch Museum at 6th and Cedar Street in Perry. A Stillwater meeting is set for 9-10 a.m. Aug. 21 at Central Rural Co-Op, 3305 S. Boomer Rd. A meeting from 11 a.m. to noon on Aug. 21 will take place at Pawnee City Hall at 510 Illinois St. in Pawnee. Ponca City will also host a meeting on Aug. 20 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Standing Bear Museum at 601 Standing Bear Parkway in Ponca City.
