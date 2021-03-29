A public meeting is being held this week to gather input about how residents want the area surrounding Sixth Avenue, also known as State Highway 51, to develop.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has included extensive improvements for State Highway 51 in its 8 Year Construction Work Plan, including the two miles of roadway between Western and Perkins roads.
Construction is set to begin in 2025 but right of way and utility work will need to be done by 2023.
The City of Stillwater is responsible for buying additional rights of way, moving utility lines and paying for the design work.
The meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Stillwater Community Center will focus not on the road design itself, but on the areas along the roadway and the neighborhoods impacted by it.
A report presented in Feb. 2019 by City Engineering Director Monty Karns said different approaches would be appropriate for different areas along the corridor.
Streetscapes, lighting, traffic signals, types of development along the corridor and connectivity between Oklahoma State University and downtown and between the north and south sides of the corridor will all be part of the discussion.
The safety of people walking and using alternative forms of transportation like bicycles and scooters as they cross the street is a topic of serious concern and will be included in the discussion.
As the improvements for State Highway 51 are designed, alleviating traffic congestion and preventing automobile wrecks will be another concern.
In his 2019 report Karns provided a summary of traffic counts and accident history for the previous 6 years for State Highway 51 as it passes through Stillwater.
2017 Annual Average Daily Traffic Counts per ODOT
- 19,800 just west of Western Road
- 16,000 at Stillwater Medical Center
- 18,100 near Main Street
- 20,000 across Stillwater
- 600-900 vehicles per hour at peak traffic
Most common types of wrecks
- 48% read-end
- 37% turning/right angle
Comparison to the State rate
- 2.5 times greater for overall collisions
- 3 times greater for injury collisions
- 2.5 times greater for fatal collisions
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
If You Go
What: Sixth Avenue Corridor Public Input Meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Stillwater Community Center, 315 W. 8th Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.