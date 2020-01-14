Construction crews took advantage of Westwood Elementary and Stillwater Middle School being empty during the two-week winter break to push toward completion on both construction projects.
The new $26 million Westwood Elementary remains months behind schedule – it was planned to be finished before the school year began – but did get a certificate of substantial completion for Phase 1, which is the interior. About a dozen items remain unfinished inside the school.
“Westwood Elementary is wrapping up and looking pretty good,” said Mark Pruitt, the district’s owner’s representative for multiple construction projects funded by $74 million in bonds voters approved in February 2017.
Much work remains for Phase 2, the outdoor work around Westwood with ballfields, sod, fencing and sidewalks still unfinished.
The $8.1 million Stillwater Middle School renovation and construction project earned its certificate of substantial completion.
Pruitt stopped by the middle school Tuesday and saw students using the renovated gymnasium. A teacher told Pruitt how much they are enjoying the space.
Board President Bob Graalman has visited the new six-classroom wing and said the science classroom is really nice.
Minor work needs to be done before the front office and entrance can be used.
Early work on the $10.6 million Stillwater Junior High School renovation and construction projects continues with cement walls being currently being installed.
The project, which will add six classrooms, make structural repairs to the ninth-grade wing and add a safe area of refuge, is on track for substantial completion by the end of this year.
Board member Dustin Reavis expressed his appreciation and excitement as construction projects move forward and wrap up.
