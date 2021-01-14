The Stillwater Fire Department was dispatched Thursday at 12:16 p.m. to 2617 N. Jardot Rd. for a grass fire that was approaching the street.
According to Battalion Chief David McGuire, the fire was originally a controlled burn with a permit. The fire was considered out due to the controlled burn being a few days ago.
McGuire said sometimes fires can reignite due to "low humidity and high winds."
Approximately six acres burned, McGuire said.
Four brush trucks, one tanker and one command unit responded to the grass fire.
SFD was assisted by Stillwater Police Department and Stillwater Emergency Management.
