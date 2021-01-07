Convicted felon accused of possessing AR-15

Nathan Leon Langley, 33, of Weatherford, was charged with possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.
Stillwater Police Officer Damian Neiswanger and another Stillwater officer were dispatched to 1810 S. Perkins in reference to a suspicious male in a vehicle.
According to the probable cause affidavit, while the officers were en route to the location, dispatch advised them a male was going in and out of an apartment and was now sleeping in a van in the parking lot.
“Upon arrival, I observed a white male sleeping in the driver seat of a silver Dodge Grand Caravan. As I walked up to the vehicle, I noticed that there was an AR-15 sitting next to the male on his right side,” Neiswanger wrote in the affidavit.
The officer unholstered his duty weapon and began knocking on the window to get the attention of the man sleeping.
According to the affidavit, as soon as the man woke up he was given commands to put his hands in the air and not to move. He was told to unbuckle his seatbelt and step out of the vehicle, before being detained and placed in handcuffs.
“I sat the male on the ground and asked him if he had any other weapons on his person. The male said that he did not, and I located a large knife on his right side,” Neiswanger wrote in the affidavit.
Langley was questioned on if he knew the person who lived in the apartment he allegedly went in and out of. The officer said Langley at first said no but changed his story and said it was a friend. The AR-15 was cleared and rendered safe, according to the affidavit. Neiswanger said both the chamber and magazine of the AR-15 were loaded.
According to the affidavit, Langley allegedly told the officers he was sleeping in the car because he was tired. Langley was advised due to him being a convicted felon and in possession of a gun, the rest of his car would be searched for more firearms. Neiswanger said he located a purse in the back of the vehicle containing; two hypodermic needles and coin baggies.
“In one of the coin baggies was a black tar like substance as well as a brown powdery substance that was consistent with heroin as well. I seized the gold zippered bag,” Neiswanger wrote in the affidavit.
Langley told police the purse didn’t belong to him and gave the officer a name of who owned the purse.
According to the affidavit, in the center console was a police scanner and the AR-15 was reported stolen to the Oklahoma State University Police.
The purse, firearm and police scanner were seized.
Langley was placed under arrest and transported to the Stillwater City Jail.
“I weighed the substance that was found. The brown powdery substance weighed approximately 0.4 grams with the packaging, and the black tar like substance weighed approximately 1.3 grams with the packaging,” Neiswanger wrote in the affidavit.
All items were entered into property and the substances were sent to OSBI for testing.
Bond was set in the amount of $20,000 and he entered into a not guilty plea.
He was appointed Royce Hobbs as his counsel and appeared in court via video Monday morning on the preliminary hearing docket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.