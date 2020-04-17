Dorothy Rhodes was just a teenager living in Oklahoma City during the Great Depression. When things started getting bad she was only 16 or 17 and while life was tough for everyone, she considered her family to be among the lucky ones. Rhodes is currently living at The Renaissance of Stillwater Assisted Living.
“We were very lucky. My dad worked for a wholesale meat grocery warehouse and people had to have food, so he had a paycheck all the time. We were fortunate in that aspect,” Rhodes said.
Haunting similarities
Not everyone was as fortunate as Rhodes. In fact many people vividly remember the horrors that occurred during those 10 years and some of them see similarities to the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse of the U.S. economy now.
Geraldine and Glen Williams have been married for 67 years. They live at Primrose Senior Living in Stillwater.
Glen’s parents worked on a farm and would travel from Weatherford to Granite in those days.
“They had money at that time, and then that depression hit and my dad told me that they bought two mules and kept them for one or two years. They taught those mules to pull the wagon, in other words they broke them,” he said.
Glen talked about the time he saw his father suffer a breakdown from the impact of the depression.
That left a lasting impression on him.
“They sold them (mules) for $200 more than what they bought them for. That was the profit for two years. I think that upset my dad so bad that he couldn’t even be decent to the rest of the family for at least 10-15 years later,” Glen said. “He couldn’t find out how to make any more money, just $200, that’s it.”
Glen’s father isn’t the only one that struggled during this time. Geraldine said when women had a baby, the mother had to stay in bed for two weeks after the birth.
This left Geraldine’s father to deal with the kids and work.
With no money to hire help, her father did it all.
“I know that was a terrible job for my dad but he couldn’t hire help to pull the cotton or help take care of my mother. I am sure it was rough,” Geraldine said.
Both Geraldine and Glen mentioned their families had to ration items throughout the Great Depression. Among the things that had to be rationed was gasoline.
“The gasoline was rationed and we couldn’t go anywhere so we didn’t leave the house much. We were home a lot just like we are now with the virus,” Geraldine said.
The importance of family
Geraldine remembers that her family spent a lot of time together. As a child, she had to find a way to entertain herself and be creative.
“I think we played together more as a family than we ever had before, because that was the only joy,” Geraldine said.
Rhodes and the Williams lived different lives but they all agreed on one thing. Family time was a necessity.
“Doing things with my family. We would do things that didn’t cost much, like going to the zoo, swimming in the lakes and having picnics,” Rhodes said.
Shannon Renshaw is the granddaughter of Wallace and Billie Sadler of Cushing. She remembers stories her grandparents told her from the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl.
“My grandparents acted as if they could lose everything at any moment. Their mentality was like that,” Renshaw said.
The Saddlers would can food, grow vegetables and preserve them, and of course they fished.
“Fishing is a must: ‘Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day; teach a man to fish and he will eat for a lifetime.’ We learned how to find food for ourselves,” Renshaw said.
Geraldine remembered the time her mother had to ration the sugar.
“Each family member got a certain amount of something that was rationed and it was quite a while that we didn’t have very much sugar. My mother really guarded the sugar bowl,” Geraldine said.
Geraldine’s mother wasn’t the only person that guarded the sugar during the Great Depression.
Joyce Breckenridge said her grandmother also hid the sugar. It was used on special occasions.
“My granny would hide the sugar in a pillowcase so the kids wouldn’t get into it. They only had sweets on Sabbath-Sunday after church,” Breckenridge said.
Many families went without items that in today’s society is considered a necessity to get.
“You didn’t think it was unusual that you didn’t ever get anything new, because no one else ever did either. A pair of new shoes was really something special,” Rhodes said.
Geraldine and Glen said they weren’t allowed to play in puddles as kids because shoes would fall apart due to the cardboard in the soles.
“Like Glen said, we put cardboard in them when they got holes. That really impresses you as a child,” Geraldine said. She also said many people had to go without new clothes.
“We didn’t have many clothes during the depression, just the minimum amount to wear because we didn’t have the money to buy them,” Geraldine said.
Making memories while making do
Even with the struggles everyone faced, Rhodes, Geraldine and Glen still found good memories.
Simple memories.
For Geraldine, her joy, and the best memories, came from playing with her family.
“We built a ‘house’ under the tree and in the summer time we played house. We built it ourselves with anything we could get together to build a house or table,” Geraldine said.
For Rhodes it was the same idea that Geraldine had. Just being with her family made it all bearable.
“Just doing things with my family and spending time with each other,” Rhodes said.
For Glen, his joy came from simply having fun in his grandfather’s pond.
“My grandfather had a spring fed pond, and everytime we got a chance during the summer we’d go swim in it,” Glen said.
Struggling with isolation
After living through the Great Depression and now the current pandemic, Rhodes said it is harder now.
For her, isolation is the hardest part.
“Even more people were affected by this, and during the Great Depression they couldn’t find work or food, but we got by. For this, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Rhodes said.
Geraldine mentioned a similarity between what is happening now and the Great Depression.
“We had to give up things during the Great Depression that we give up now. We’ve done without toilet paper and if you do, you better get a catalogue or something because that is what you’ll need to make it through,” Geraldine said.
Geraldine and Glen have each other during their self-quarantine. Still, they miss the company of their friends and the activities they are no longer able to do.
“We don’t like it, I don’t like it but stay away from people. We can’t even go to the main side of the building and use the exercise equipment or visit with somebody,” Glen said.
Through all the struggles everyone faced during the Great Depression and now the current health crisis people have still managed to find the good in both situations.
“It certainly gives you a value of people and being with people. We will be so glad when we can finally be with people,” Geraldine said.
Useful tips from the community
• “Plant a garden and try your hardest not to depend on stores. I have planted every vegetable we eat and will be canning the food,” Shelli Massey, of Cushing said. “I Know it’s a while before harvest, but I will survive. Learn to fish, I have deer meat in the freezer. Some people can live off the land.”
• Eddy Williams Skropka, of Yale said, “Draw up gallon jugs of water in case of freeze for flushing, cooking, etc.”
Skropka also said two chicken thighs can feed six people if they are cut into nuggets and strips.
• Breckenridge, of Yale said, “pick greens from the land, lambsquatters, kale, dandelions, and make spring salads. To this day it’s so good. Crisp bacon and vinegar. I love wild onions and eggs every spring. It’s a treat and Morel mushrooms.”
• Heather Pashin, of Stillwater, said “use beans, lentils, or oatmeal in your meat recipes to reduce the amount of meat you use. (Kind of how the idea of meatloaf got started).”
• Skropka said, “Look where cows ain’t grazing for fresh Polk salad greens.”
• Pamela Jinks, of Stillwater said,“lids off most peanut butter jars and mayonnaise jars will fit regular mouth canning jars, making great storage containers for anything from toothpicks to straws to macaroni.”
• “Grandma has plenty of old, easy recipes with very few ingredients,” Renshaw said. “She made homemade chicken noodles/dumplings with just a couple of eggs, some flour, and a leftover chicken for broth. We always had food on hand in case something happened.”
• Sharon Dilley, of Stillwater, said “cook everything from scratch. With flour, baking soda, baking powder, sugar, yeast and salt you can make everything from pancakes to cookies, breads and cake.”
• “Save boxes from cereal, Nutri Grain bars, cut the big side off and use them as drawer organizers,” Pashin said.
• Vola Oliver Edwards, of Pittsburgh County said,“we raised rabbits and chickens. Had dogs to hunt with. Momma washed and refused foil. Daddy gardened. Momma canned.”
