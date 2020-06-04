The coronavirus pandemic has gripped the nation and sent its people into a state of panic and fear. It’s barred people’s daily routines, made simple tasks arduous and now it’s affecting a basic civil liberty: voting.
“It’s added a whole new layer of challenges,” said Dondee Klein, Payne County Election Board secretary. “I understand that people are worried for their own health, or they have someone that they live with that’s high risk or something like that. That has definitely played a big part for them, so obviously we’re feeling that.”
With the June 30 primary on the horizon, the Payne County Election Board is beginning to incur some serious issues with setting up polling precincts.
The first is finding poll workers. Klein said the Payne County Election Board is running into difficulties finding precinct officials, as many of them are typically 60-plus.
To counter this, the Payne and State Election Boards have been using various methods to find new volunteers, which includes putting out press releases to encourage people to join.
“Then also asking some of the local groups if they have people that would like to volunteer or to serve in that capacity,” Klein said. “So we’ve had several names given to us, and we’ve just sent out letters last week to the people whose names have been given to us that might make good election officials or those who have expressed interest in it.”
And they’ve gotten help in other ways as well.
“There was just a House bill that was passed that can allow state and county workers to take time off from their regular job to be able to do this without being penalized, which is really nice,” Klein said.
These methods have helped the Payne County Election Board find some additional workers, and Klein said it’s important for it to hold a bevy of precinct officials because there’s a chance someone gets sick or isn’t able to work that day.
While it’s a trying time for everyone and people are understandably scared, the Payne County Election Board is taking measures to ensure safety is a top priority.
“We've got personal protection kits that we’re sending to each of the polling places that will have face masks, the face shields, the hand sanitizers, the regular stuff will be at all of the precincts for each of the workers on election day,” Klein said. “Then we’ll be sending out surface sanitizers for them to spray during the day.”
But with all struggles to find workers, all the precautions being taken to prioritize safety, people may choose to send in absentee ballots through the mail. That process may be further complicated by the bill Gov. Kevin Stitt signed on May 7, which reinstituted the notary requirement after the State of Emergency expires, unless substituted with scanned ID for mail-in ballots.
That was just a few days after the Oklahoma State Supreme Court ruled in favor of dropping the notary requirement. What happens if someone is afraid of going to the polls, and now, finds it too difficult to vote by mail?
“That was the concern of the League of Women Voters, and I’m sure there are people who do fit into that category,” Klein said. “They may not want to go out and get a notary, especially in a time where the pandemic is off-putting.”
And that just adds to the list of complicates COVID-19 has dealt. There are many uncertainties, and mail-in ballots is just one of them. Still, the Payne County Election Board is up to the challenge.
“We always make it work, and we always provide for the citizens of the county, and we have no reason to believe we won’t be able to do that. It’s just a little bit tougher right now,” Klein said.
