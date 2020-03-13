President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency as part of the effort to control the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the U.S.
He vowed to "unleash every authority, resource and tool at our disposal."
Representatives from the Trump administration said the declaration makes $50 billion in funding available for states to set up emergency operations centers and loosens regulations that could limit hospitals' ability to provide care to all the people who need it.
Seema Verma, head of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, called them "temporary, national, blanket waivers" to give providers more flexibility.
Trump announced changes allowing hospitals to make increased use of tele-health services, and making it easier to add staff or bring in providers from other states to help where they are needed.
Rules limiting rural critical access hospitals to 25 beds, requiring 96-hour stays for in-patient reimbursement or three-day stays for nursing homes will be waived with a focus on increasing emergency treatment capacity.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci said the goal is to "suppress the curve" of infections through mitigation and containment, but the country can expect to see more cases.
"We still have a long way to go," he said.
It's impossible to predict when infections will peak, usually over a period of weeks, or go down, again over a period of weeks, but the goal is to blunt that peak, Fauci said. An event like this normally plays out over several months.
He hopes the steps being taken will cut that timeframe down and reduce strain on the medical system to ensure there is capacity to take care of seriously ill people.
The government has fast-tracked approval of new tests for the virus and partnered with private industry to improve screening and make more tests available.
The officials gathered said 500,000 tests should be available next week with 1.4 million available within weeks and up to 5 million in the next month.
The new test doesn't require as much human labor. It tests for antibodies using automated extraction for faster results – 24 hours instead of several days. A point of care test is under development, but those take at least six months to develop, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said.
Google has assisted in developing a website that will lead people through a decision tree to determine if they need to be tested. If the algorithm determines testing is needed, the person will be referred to a local testing facility. The site should be up and running and new testing locations will be announced by Sunday night, Trump said.
Drive-through testing sites will be opened in critical areas that have been identified by public health officials. Retailers such as Walmart, Target, Walgreens and CVS have agreed to dedicate a portion of their parking lots for these testing sites.
Trump, who was exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus during an event, says he is not showing any symptoms. White House physicians told him he did not need to be tested but he likely will be, he said.
Trump emphasized that health officials don't want people taking tests if they don't need them.
Rules and regulations for dealing with a public health crisis are being revised to enable the federal government to better respond to this and future threats, he said.
Fauci said the system worked well for what it was designed for, but doesn't meet current needs.
To prevent the spread from without, travel from most of Europe has been suspended for 30 days. Trump said situation will be continually evaluated and countries could be added to or removed from the list as their conditions improve or deteriorate.
U.S. residents returning from foreign destinations are being asked to self quarantine for 14 days upon their return.
Trump said his administration's goal is to stop the spread of the virus and help Americans who are affected by it.
He is using emergency executive powers to waive student loan interest, but did not reveal a specific time frame.
He also announced plans to direct the Secretary of Energy to buy large quantities of crude oil for the strategic oil reserve to support U.S. oil producers.
Trump said more measures designed to alleviate economic suffering caused by the pandemic would be announced later in the day.
