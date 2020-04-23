Coronavirus sparks Stillwater domestic abuse reports

SPD received 22 more domestic calls in 2020 than there were in 2019 in the same time frame.
According to Capt. Kyle Gibbs, “We responded to 173 domestic cases from Jan. 1 to March 22, 2020. We responded to 151 for the same time frame in 2019.”
Between March 25 and April 8, there were 39 dispatch calls with 15 resulting in requiring a report. In 2019 for the same time there were 41 domestic calls with 12 resulting in a report being required.
Tosha Baird, Assistant Director/Human Resources at Wings Of Hope said they have seen an increase in domestic violence calls during this time.
“I agree that there has been a rise in domestic violence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have seen a lot of information coming in from all over the world, as well as in our own community,” Baird said.
Wings of Hope received 33 crisis calls related to domestic violence from March 16 to April 7.
“Reporting can certainly provide immediate safety in life threatening situations; however, it may do more. I realize reporting has risk a and it is scary but it is likely the first step toward getting help and creating motivation for an abuser to change,” Gibbs said.
According to Chelsea Keel, an employee at Wings of Hope, there are many reasons victims may not come forward and report the abuse.
“These factors may include lack of support, lack of resources, not understanding dynamics of domestic violence, children, and safety,” Keel said. “Safety may be one of the biggest barriers to victims reporting domestic violence.”
Keel said there are ways victims are able to protect themselves while they are remaining at home during this pandemic.
“One way victims can protect themselves in these situations is by remaining in contact with others. Isolation is an issue and or tool during these times that is amplified and can play a factor in increased domestic violence,” Keel said.
Although officers are taking more precautions during this health crisis, victims are still able to receive protection and help from them.
“We have taken steps to reduce the number of people entering jail; however, persons committing crimes that pose an immediate threat to others or themselves are taken to jail,” Gibbs said.
Keel said she doesn’t know the exact reason for the increase in domestic abuse at this time, but it could be due to stress.
“I imagine that the increase in stress, time together in home, and financial uncertainty as well as decreased social interaction outside of the home play the biggest factors in the increase of domestic violence seen during the pandemic,” Keel said.
According to Gibbs, the domestic violence and abuse here in Stillwater is the same throughout society.
“The problem entails verbal abuse, emotional abuse and physical abuse. The problem permeates every group in our society regardless of income level, race, gender, etc,” Gibbs said. “Domestic violence is a common crime and call to which we respond often.”
Gibbs believes that bringing light to such a dark crime is the first step in offering help to victims and reducing the amount of domestic calls that occur in Stillwater.
“I am confident that bringing the problem to light is a major step toward curing the problem,” Gibbs said.
“Seeking help when in a domestic violence situation can be a useful tool in combating the crime. Officers can provide immediate relief of a situation that can potentially save lives.”
Keel agreed that bringing awareness to domestic abuse is important in combating it.
“The more people are made aware of the factors and resources related to domestic violence, the better chances there are that we can combat domestic violence, help a victim, and stop the cycle of violence,” she said. “For more information about how to be involved in the Wings of Hope Mission visit: wingsofhopeok.com.”
