Every year, Cosmo Oldenburg finds new ways to be impressed with the community’s generosity.
He has experience in that arena, and it won’t be long until he gets to experience it all over again with Cosmo’s Toy run scheduled for Nov. 7.
The run is a motorcycle ride and gift-giving opportunity that benefits Lions Meadows of Hope in Perkins. Meadows of Hope is a foster care service that puts children into homes with foster parents.
For those who would like to participate, they can start showing up at Forman Harley-Davidson (3512 S Boomer) at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 with a new, unwrapped toy and enjoy lunch provided by Cherokee Strip BBQ. Oldenburg says they will be “kick stands up” at 2 p.m., and with an escort from the Sheriff’s Department will take Perkins south to 80th street and then to Lost Creek United Methodist Church.
Anyone who doesn’t want to join the ride can still bring a toy to Forman and grab lunch.
“Last year, we filled up the back of two pick-up trucks (with toys) and had 39 riders,” Oldenburg said. “Last year, we had one of the doctors in town reach out and asked ‘when are you going to do it’ and he brought us a bunch of toys. Maybe we can challenge other physicians in Stillwater to match him.”
Oldenburg also said he got some great help from Frontier Electronic Systems, who became a new sponsor and took care a lot of printing full-color fliers. Chris University Spirit is helping with the artwork.
He also found a new sponsor in the The Other Side Tavern (6817 E. 6th Ave.), which will host the Toy Run’s after party.
It’s meant a lot for Oldenburg to have kept so many people coming together for 11 years, and to keep them coming back. He doesn’t think the pandemic will slow him down.
“You can’t have any more social distancing than riding a motorcycle,” he said. “And, if you have a passenger you know each other really well, so it’s a non issue.
“Everybody gets the opportunity to help out.”
