Cosmo’s Toy Run returns for its 13th year on Nov. 5.
The motorcycle ride will launch from Forman Harley-Davidson, 3512 S. Boomer Road. Bikes take off a 2 p.m., but those who want a lunch provided by Cherokee Strip BBQ can show up as early noon. Anyone who would like to participate should bring a new, unwrapped toy to Forman’s before staging begins at 1:45 p.m.
Payne County Sheriff’s office will escort riders to Sixth Street to Perkins then to Lost Creek Church, where toys will be colleted by Lions Meadows of Hope.
“Last year was the largest one we’ve had so far. I think we had about 55 bikes,” Cosmo Oldenburg said. “The more bikes we have, equates to more presents we have. I’m a big numbers guy on the bikes. We have more bikes, we have more toys.”
The date is earlier than it has been in the past. Oldenburg wanted a date when the Cowboys were on the road for their football game. But, for Oldenburg, the ride starts even earlier. He goes across central Oklahoma with his flyers.
“I go all over getting the word out, from Moore to Edmond to Ponca City. I hit all the watering holes that I know motorcycle enthusiasts hang out,” he said.
He’s also helped by the people he says are his “inner circle for the toy run.”
Brett Brownlee and Cherokee Strip BBQ, Lynn Youngblood at Forman Harley Davidson, Dustin MacDonald at Chris’ University Spirit and Brenda Rolls at Frontier Engineering, Bobbie at Other Side Tavern and Bryan Larison at Lions Meadows of Hope. They’re a big part of its success and staying power.
“Usually these things have a shelf life of three to seven years,” Oldenburg said. “You get it started, then you get it going and interest wanes and fades away. So much other stuff to do, but it’s 13 years now.”
He says he helped about 45 families, and there were actually enough that Lions Meadows of Hope was able to send some to families outside of Payne County.
Rain or shine, Oldenburg will be back out Nov. 5 anticipating an even larger event.
