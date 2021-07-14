Thursday night is the community's chance to turn out and support a piece of Oklahoma history while enjoying dessert. The Cherokee Home and Community Education group is hosting an ice cream social fundraiser Thursday to support the operation and maintenance of Cottonwood Community Center.
Volunteers care for the circa 1889 building located at the intersection of Lakeview and Cottonwood roads that was once used as a school house.
It's now a community center and can be rented for events.
Cottonwood Community Center was placed on the the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
McNally said the group that maintains Cottonwood Community Center has been working on it and they are ready to show off the fresh coat of paint and new kitchen floor.
Cherokee HCE is providing all ice cream and toppings for the ice cream social, which begins at 7 p.m.
Donations of baked goods are appreciated but people bringing baked goods should have them in single-serving packages, Cherokee HCE member Pat McNally said.
The group that maintains Cottonwood Community Center has been working on it and they are ready to show off the fresh coat of paint and new kitchen floor, she said.
"We are very proud of this unique building and hope that you can come enjoy the evening with us," the group said when announcing the event.
Cherokee HCE is excited to to welcome the public back. It's the first event they have held out there since their chicken noodle dinner fundraiser in October 2019.
Donations will be accepted Thursday and funds will be used to pay utilities and to maintain the buildings and grounds.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.