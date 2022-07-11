The public is invited to the annual Cottonwood Community Ice Cream Social, 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cottonwood Community Center on the corner of Lakeview and Cottonwood Roads.
The event is a fundraiser for the historic one-room school house built around 1889. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
“The century-old community center is a former country school. It has been the site for many community events through the years and is available for rent for special occasions, meetings, reunions and parties at very reasonable rates,” the Cherokee HCE press release reads “The Ice Cream Social is a step back in time in many aspects and families from near and far come to enjoy the outdoor picnic pavilion, meet new friends and reconnect with old friends and, of course, eat lots of delicious ice cream and treats. It’s a time to sit back, relax and visit in the midst of busy summer schedules. The swings are the best in the Stillwater area, according to Stillwater teens who have tested them all.”
This year is special because it will include a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Cherokee Home and Community Education group.
“Known for its dedication to community service projects throughout the years, the group invites everyone to participate in the July project by bringing school supplies which will be donated to Stillwater elementary schools,” the press release reads. “As always, there will be plenty of unique door prizes.”
The public is invited to bring their own ice cream, homemade or store-bought, and the Cherokee HCE will provide fresh fruit and other toppings.
For more information, please contact Pat McNally at pmcnally@ksu.edu.
