Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is a mental health disorder that affects multiple people every day, including children.
According to Mary Melton, a licensed counselor in Stillwater, OCD cannot be brought on due to an event such as this pandemic. However, an anxious child may develop OCD symptoms due to an event.
“Children who have OCD struggle with either obsessions or compulsions or both,” Melton said.
Obsessions are considered to be intrusive or unwanted thoughts, images or impulses. Compulsions are rituals or actions performed to get rid of anxiety by children.
“Children often experience stress during changes to their routines and caregivers, and we expect to see a rise in symptoms of anxiety such as
irritability, developmental regression, and sleep problems, for instance,” Melton said.
Melton said children repeatedly asking questions like “when can we go out to eat” or “when are we going back to school” aren’t signs of OCD in children.
According to healthymindspolicy.org, childhood mental health needs will increase substantially. For example, as many as 30% of children involved in quarantines may experience post-traumatic stress disorder.”
The article also said COVID-19 can impact children and youth by how the family is affected by the illness.
Having a caregiver diagnosed with the illness can not only give the child anxiety but activate a child’s stress response system.
“It is very likely that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures and time it takes to contain its spread will expose a large number of children and youth to toxic stress (strong, frequent, or prolonged stress),” the article states.
Melton said all children can be affected by a change in their routine, COVID-19 has surely affected the way most children function on a daily basis.
“Typically, OCD first develops around ages six to nine. The disorder can manifest as early as five. However, the symptoms may be mild and not noticeable to caregivers until they are older or an anxiety provoking event causes OCD symptoms to interfere with daily life,” Melton said.
According to Melton, older children may mourn their peer interaction that has changed due to COVID-19.
Children including infants may be able to pick up on parental stress as well.
Not only can children struggle to cope during this time they may develop anxiety or depression. Children express anxiety in a different way than adults do. It is important to be aware of the signs.
• Reassurance-seeking (Are we going to be OK? Is grandpa going to be OK?)
• Reluctance to separate from parents
• Physical symptoms like headaches, stomachaches, vomiting etc
• Moodiness or irritability or anger
• Tantrums or meltdowns
• Trouble sleeping
There are some steps parents can take to help minimize anxiety. According to Melton these steps are:
• Establish a routine, not a strict schedule but a family friendly routine
• Incorporate new activities into the routines; encourage healthy habits
• Stay in touch with family and friends virtually
• Keep kids informed but with developmentally appropriate information
• Empathize with older children and adolescents about their frustration in not seeing their friends
Online schooling shouldn’t affect OCD or anxiety related behaviors in children. In fact Melton said kids that already have these behaviors would be exhibiting them while at school.
“Online school can contribute to a routine, and help a child maintain comforting relationships with teachers and classmates. Maintaining these kinds of relationships and routines are important for mental health in general,” Melton said.
Older children may also be affected during this time. Melton said these are ways to help with anxiety or depression in older children.
• Validate their disappointment in missing their usual extracurricular activities,
• Involve them in coming up with a routine that is flexible yet doable,
• Listen to them when they talk about their feelings and don’t try to reassure them, just listen,
• Practice radical acceptance: Let them sit with their emotions rather than fighting them. Tell them it’s okay to feel anxious right now. It’s OK to feel scared. It’s OK to feel angry.
