Stillwater City Council authorized the City of Stillwater to apply for a $500,000 planning grant for its Kaw Pipeline Project.
The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan. The $500,000 is only Phase One of the project, and according to the staff report would be used to:
• Develop regional coalition of existing and potential partners benefited by the project and determine partner roles and responsibilities
• Determine the economic development potential of the project
• Plan for the grant and project administration needs and sources of matching funding (if any).
According to Special Projects Manager John McClenny, the first phase of the project has no matching funds, being completely federally funded.
The City of Stillwater last week heard a report on the Kaw Pipeline as it discussed the future of the City’s water needs. Stillwater’s raw water delivery begins at Kaw Reservoir and includes the Kaw pump station and the 43-mile, 36-inch steel pipeline that carries raw water to Stillwater’s water treatment plant. It is currently Stillwater’s only source of raw water, but Oklahoma State University is able to provide backup with treated water from its system.
Water Utilities Engineering Director Bill Millis told Council that the plant’s raw water storage capacity – a 4-million-gallon tank – was not it enough for Stillwater’s needs. Engineering Director Monty Karns said the Kaw pipeline will eventually have to be enlarged or the City of Stillwater will have to build another, parallel pipeline.
Council quickly and unanimously authorized the application. McClenny said the deadline for the Phase One application was Oct. 19, which they largely had ready to go. The awards for Phase One will begin being released in December, he said. Phase Two is due in March, then awarded in Sept. 2022.
McClenny told Council that they had not seen the application for Phase Two, but felt it would be a pretty tight timeline for preparing the application. Phase Two would be a construction grant anywhere from $25-100 million.
“It’s such a large amount, I think preparation would be substantial,” Councilor Amy Dzialowski said.
The Phase Two grant, according to the City report, could be from 80-100% federally funded, though in-kind service is allowable as matching funds, and the level of the federal funding is determined on a case-by-case basis, including:
• applicant’s effective talking or borrowing capacity
• economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the region
• relative economic distress of the region.
