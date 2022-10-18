The Stillwater City Council on Monday approved a resolution that would allow a “re-phasing” of the Boomer Lake Power Station Project.
Plans for the decommissioned power station would create a new entertainment district overlooking Boomer Lake in north Stillwater. It would blend commercial, retail, office and recreational components that include a brewery and restaurant with a rooftop deck, along with an outdoor recreation area.
Deputy City Manager Melissa Reames told Council that the redeveloper, Lakeview Landing LLC, ran into a few barriers to progress since the project was last approved.
“Our poor redeveloper has encountered so many hurdles we just never anticipated, rising interest rates, skyrocketing construction costs and the volatility of the housing market here in Stillwater,” Reames said.
The new agreements are still being finalized, Reames said, but mainly it will restructure the time components.
“You will see us reference different phases, breaking down large phases to smaller, more palatable chunks,” Reames said.
Reames also said City staff would need more time to try and sell off surplus equipment. She told councilor Kevin Clark that the generators on site could be worth anywhere from $50,000 to $60,000.
The council approved the resolution 4-0.
“This is the reality of redevelopment,” Mayor Will Joyce said. “We wanted a project here that was going to use this facility and create something that would be unique. We knew that was going to be a challenge for anybody, and that’s one of the reasons we’re willing to invest in it and make that happen and we’re stilling willing to invest in it, at least I am.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.