The Stillwater City Council approved a big payday for a project aiming to benefit Stillwater residents and airplane-inclined travelers.
Contech, an Ohio-based engineering company, was awarded a bid by the Stillwater City Council on Monday evening to undertake a reconstruction project at the Stillwater airport.
The project is enlarging the airport’s center apron pavement to expand parking and operations near the terminal. It will be the final piece in a three-year effort to improve SWO — the fourth busiest airport in Oklahoma.
According to the City of Stillwater website, the expansion project will allow for safer commercial operations and larger aircraft parking areas.
Bidding opened earlier in the month and an offer approaching $5 million submitted by Contech was approved unanimously by the council.
“From May 5 we opened bids,” Stillwater Airport Regional Director Paul Priegel said. “We had three bidders and proposals for construction of the center apron. This is the last of our multi-year apron reconstruction project. Contech was the lowest bidder at $4,712,498.25.”
The project is a substantial undertaking, spanning approximately 32,241 square yards of concrete — equivalent to more than five football fields.
Contech is familiar to the airport, however, and Priegel is happy with the company’s work on a current project.
“Contech is currently on site with the north apron and are performing at a satisfactory level,” Priegel said.
