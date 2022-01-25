Unsure of the success of having two bond proposals on the same ballot, the City Council chose Monday to bring a new fire station to Stillwater voters in April while delaying a vote for a new Animal Welfare building.
Mayor Will Joyce spoke of the need for both buildings, but right after Council unanimously approved calling an election for the $9 million bond issue for a new fire station, said he thought it would have a better chance on its own and asked to take no action on a $3 million bond proposal for Animal Welfare.
The bond proposal for the fire station would be on the April 5 ballot. It’s a little less clear when a bond proposal could show up on a ballot for Animal Welfare.
Councilor Alane Zannotti appeared ready to vote in favor of putting Animal Welfare on the ballot before Joyce asked for the delay.
“If any of you have been in the current Animal Welfare building, the fact that they do as much as they do in this building in the condition it’s in is amazing to me,” she said. “One of my first things as a councilor is to tour it, and I was amazed. If you are active on social media you see how many lost animals there are in this city and the care and the effectives the animal welfare does bode to helping with that situation. I just encourage you guys to learn what an Animal Welfare does for your city.
“This is much-much needed. And it has been put off too long. It’s time to do something about it.”
Joyce said he agreed with Zannotti, but expressed a need for clarity on the project that he felt was more important to Stillwater voters.
“I don’t at all mean to diminish the need for the Animal Welfare facility. It is also a need for our community,” Joyce said. “My concern is there are more folks who aren’t as concerned with passing a bond for an Animal Welfare facility. I understand that. It’s certainly the city’s right to vote on these issues. I would prefer that we have the clarity of one project for people to consider and to vote on at this point. I would prefer that we defer a vote on the Animal Welfare facility until later this year or early next year so that we can focus on passing the first bond that’s been passed in the City of Stillwater in 20 years.”
A new fire station would be built on Western Road, while the Fire Station No. 2 building would revert to ownership by Oklahoma State University.
“It’s been the topic of quite a bit of discussion in the community and something that’s needed sorely for our fire department to continue to respond to emergencies in our community,” Joyce said. “Moving this location actually improves our ISO (insurance) rating, which mean our property insurance rates in the city will go down. This has been decades of conversation of the city trying to get this fire station built. It’s a distinct need and I think we need to pass the resolution, set an election and pass a bond.”
