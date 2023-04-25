The Stillwater City Council selected Brady Moore to serve as interim city manager while it looks to replace retiring Norman McNickle.
The decision was made after a special Monday meeting of the council.
Moore was recently promoted to assistant city manager. He joined the City of Stillwater in October 2020 in a newly created position of chief performance innovation officer. His most recent success came in landing the Rails to Trails grant, which the City of Stillwater will use to turn unused railway into pedestrian and bicycle paths.
“We appreciate Brady serving in this crucial position – continuing efforts to increase and secure economic development, enhance the quality of life, and ensure those living in or visiting our community are safe,” Mayor Will Joyce said in a press release.
Council will continue working with a hiring firm in the search for a new city manager. McNickle, who had served various positions at the City of Stillwater for more than four decades, announced in February that he would be retiring. His retirement is May 15.
“While I am not applying for City Manager, I am honored to fill the interim position to ensure current projects remain on track,” Moore said. “We have much work to do and we want to make sure the transition of leadership is as seamless as possible.”
