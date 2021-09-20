Following a lengthy hearing Monday evening, the Stillwater City Council voted 4-0-1 to remand a Western Road rezoning request to the Stillwater Planning Commission.
Councilor John Wedlake abstained while the Mayor William Joyce, Vice Mayor Alane Zannotti, and Councilors Amy Dzialowski, and Christie Hawkins voted in favor of sending the matter back to the planning commission. Jason Hanson, a local resident, had filed the request for a Map Amendment to rezone 2302 and 2324 West 8th Avenue and 802 South Western Road from small lot single-family zoning to commercial shopping zoning. The development is immediately south of the Wicklow Professional Center on Western Road.
The zoning request was brought before the Stillwater Planning Commission on Aug. 3, 2021 and approved 4-0-1 with one Planning Commissioner abstaining.
Prior to receiving public comments, Joyce inquired with the city attorney, Kimberly Carnley, whether notice had been properly given in the matter. Carnley responded affirmatively, although one property owner had filed a protest asserting that the City’s notice to adjacent property owners was defective because the city used a 300-foot radius from the property that did not exclude roadway right-of-ways.
City planner Lanc Gross presented the recommendation from the Stillwater Planning Commission and noted that Western Road was shown as a “commercial corridor” in the city’s Comprehensive Plan for 2030, commonly called the C3 Plan.
Josh Powers with Universal Surveying and Mapping spoke on behalf of the developer and advised the Council that his client was changing the zoning request from commercial shopping to commercial office development, a lesser use under Stillwater’s zoning ordinances.
Jason Hanson, the developer, addressed the Council, and discussed his family’s acquisition of the properties. Hanson expressed a willingness to include restrictive covenants with the land to alleviate concerns of adjacent residents that undesirable businesses would come to the property.
Hanson also noted that the office designation would limit traffic in the development to regular business office hours. He said his wife is a chiropractor and would relocate her office to the development.
A number of local residents spoke in opposition to the rezoning request. Jim Shidler, a long-time resident spoke against the request noting the history of the neighborhood and encouraging the Council to not squeeze residents out of neighborhoods. “I feel like I was thrown a curve ball,” he said with respect to the changing the zoning request to commercial office zoning.
Many of the speakers asked for preservation of the integrity of the neighborhood. Additional traffic to the property on the heavily traveled Western Road was also a major concern of the residents.
A zoning request to one of the properties in 2015 had been denied by the Planning Commission because the development was inconsistent with the neighborhood, said Gross.
“Our neighborhood hasn’t changed,” said Betsy Showalter, a neighborhood resident who spoke against the rezoning.
Dzialowski thanked the residents for appearing before the Council, noting the many developments in Stillwater and the pressure the developments were placing on existing neighborhoods. She noted that a planned unit development could possibly alleviate the concerns of the residents. She said that once the rezoning request is granted, there was not a tool available to the City of Stillwater to oversee the completion of the development.
Joyce asked the City Attorney the options available to the Council and was advised that the Council could approve the request, deny the request, table the matter to a date certain, or remand the matter to the Planning Commission.
The Council seemed to seize on the comments of Shidler that the change in zoning request was a “curve” that could be further studied before the Planning Commission. Joyce noted that the developer could also consider a planned unit development for the property to alleviate the concerns of the protesting neighbors.
On a motion by Dzialowski, with a second from Hawkins, the Council voted 4-0-1 to remand the zoning request to the Planning Commission which will meet again on Oct. 5.
