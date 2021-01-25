It may feel as if the pause button has been pushed on life as we knew it and the business world, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Stillwater City Council heard a bit of good news Monday in the form of an 18-month update on commercial and residential development.
The report delivered by Assistant City Manager Paula Dennison covered July 2019 – December 2020.
Dennison said she was pleasantly surprised by the totals.
“When I looked after staff prepared it, I was a little amazed, especially having come 10 months through a world pandemic and we still had this level of activity,” Dennison said.
She noted that the construction projects weren’t confined to one area of town, they were spread across the community.
“That’s what makes Stillwater as strong as it is,” she said.
One- and two-family house construction was up in 2020 compared to 2018 and 2019 with 151 total new starts for the year. Residential valuation was also higher, in keeping with the higher number of permits issued, Dennison said.
Commercial construction was down for the same period, which Dennison said was not a surprise.
“Commercial is almost half of what we have seen in the recent past,” she said.
She attributed that drop to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made funding hard to come by and forced many businesses to restrict their hours of operation or close their doors.
But the commercial projects that did happen were sizable enough to keep the overall commercial project valuation just under 2017, 2018 and 2019 levels.
“That’s a good position for the city to be in,” she said.
Councilor Alane Zannotti asked if staff had heard any rumblings of potential projects.
Staff from the City of Stillwater and the Chamber of Commerce have been working with a number of interested parties on what Dennison characterized as a variety of opportunities that would bring jobs, housing, activity and opportunities to play.
“We keep crossing our fingers and toes and eyes, sometimes ... to say, ‘Please get them here, we really need that and (are) looking forward to that shot in the arm,’” Dennison said. “There’s a lot of stuff out there and there is a good solid variety that we’re seeing … They’re on the burner, it’s just a slow burn at the moment.”
Mayor Will Joyce said he has also noted that although some development and recruitment activity has slowed down, the parties involved have indicated they’re still interested.
Joyce said he’s hopeful those projects will still move forward when more people have been vaccinated and things begin to open up.
