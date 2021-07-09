The Payne County Board of Commissioners stepped into its role as the Payne County Facilities Authority for a special meeting June 14, but delayed transacting any business after questions arose over whether enough trustees were present to establish a quorum.
Two of the three trustees weren’t present. District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier missed the meeting because he was attending a funeral, and District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett had his First Deputy David Shreeves attending in his place.
Reding questioned whether Shreeves could act for Cavett as a trustee for the purpose of establishing a quorum for the meeting. Those concerns were shared by Assistant District Attorney Lowell Barto, legal advisor for county officers.
“I am not aware of authority for a first deputy to a commissioner to serve as a trustee for the Payne County Facilities Authority, a public trust,” Barto said when asked for his opinion.
The agenda called for a discussion about taking money from a sales tax fund to pay for repairs to the boiler that supplies hot water to the Payne County jail.
Reding told the News Press there is a sizable balance available in the jail fund that can still be used even though new collections from the one-fourth cent sales tax have been repurposed for roads.
The Payne County Sheriff's Office, which operates the jail must go through the Payne County Facilities Authority to access those funds, Reding explained.
He said the balance that accrued while the sales tax was allocated to the jail serves as a contingency fund that county administrators hope will be available for a long time. How long depends on what kind of expenses arise.
Major plumbing repairs are expected for the jail at some point. The fund can also coversthings like payroll shortfalls and transportation needs.
"They can use it but when they hit it, they hit it for big chunks of money," Reding said.
When repurposing of the tax was put to a vote, Reding had hoped to do it as an 80/20 split with a majority going to roads but a small amount still replenishing the jail fund. The Tax Oversity Board thought that would be too confusing for voters, he said.
Reding said he hopes the next time the tax comes up for renewal, some type of split can be implemented to maintain the fund.
The Facilities Authority ultimately waited to take action until a quorum could be established. It met again July 6 with all three trustees present and approved the expenditure.
Mark A. Moore can be found on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.