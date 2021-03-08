The Payne County Board of County Commissioners have approved work on two bridge projects in District 1.
One of the projects replaces a bridge that District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said was washed out by the May 2019 flood. Cavett expects most of the cost of that bridge replacement to be reimbursed by FEMA.
The commissioners first approved the transfer of steel beams removed from the I-40 Crosstown Expressway in Oklahoma City that was closed in 2012. The steel beams from the roadway were removed and placed in storage yards with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. The two 65-foot steel beams will be cut down to approximately 45-foot sections for use on a new bridge on VFW Road, just west of Fairgrounds Road.
“Governor Fallin approved the removal of the steel beams and allowed them to be used by counties without cost,” Cavett explained.
In exchange for using the steel beams, the commissioners signed an agreement that the beams will not be sold, salvaged or otherwise disposed of without the written consent of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The commissioners also approved a payment of $218,039 to the Railroad Yard in Stillwater for work on a bridge replacement on the north county line road, Noble Road, west of Fairgrounds Road.
Cavett said adjoinging counties customarily share road maintenance on county line roads, however, he is maintaining 10 miles of roadway on Texaco Road, the south county line road, because Lincoln County was not maintaining the roadway.
Sheriff Joe Harper appeared before the commissioners and obtained authorization to remove some Tasers from inventory. They are to be scrapped or transferred to police departments in Drumright and Mannford. Harper said the Tasers were obsolete and did not have replaceable batteries.
The commissioners also approved ingress and egress agreements with multiple landowners for a paving project on Union Road South of McElroy Road and north of 19th Street in District 1.
In a COVID-19 update, Chairman Chris Reding said that 11% of Payne County had been inoculated and that 18 States were not requiring a state-wide mask mandate.
The commissioners approved paying 86 weekly purchase orders totaling $386,840, including the Railroad Yard payment.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.