The Payne County Board of Commissioners approved four road name requests at Monday’s meeting.
Luke Rountree made the requests on behalf of AR Development LLC for the roads in a subdivision on 80 acres just northeast of Jardot Road and 44th Street.
The county will not maintain the roads in the subdivision.
The new development will have about 76 lots.
Wagon Trail Drive will provide access the addition from 44th Street with connection to Grassland Lane, Iron Tire Drive and Cover Lane inside the addition.
The Commissioners conditioned their approval on Rountree amending the applications to show the road names on the first page of each application instead of an attached map.
Rountree had submitted a map with each application showing the specific location of the roads, but District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett was concerned the attachment could get separated from the application, hindering record keeping.
In other business, the commissioners approved ingress and egress agreements on road improvement projects in both District 1 and District 3 that allow the county to access adjacent land to grade and move dirt as necessary to build up county roads.
The commissioners also granted two road crossing permits in District 3 for water pipes to cross or run parallel to the county road.
The commissioners removed several items from the Sheriff’s Department inventory, mostly old obsolete Dell computers that will be junked.
The commissioners 123 weekly purchase orders totaling $586,071, which included that transfer of $226,742 to the Payne County Facilities Authority from the one-quarter cent sales tax approved for jail operations and maintenance.
Those proceeds were received by Payne County Treasurer, Carla Manning, in March from sales tax transactions in February.
Manning will receive one more month of the sales tax to benefit the jail, then the sales tax will be used for improvement of county roads and bridges as approved by voters in a special election in February of 2020.
