County Commission declares Payne County a Second Amendment Sanctuary

On Thursday the Payne County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution declaring that Payne County is a Second Amendment Sancturary. According to the resolution, county resources cannot be used to confiscate guns or enforce restrictions that infringe on the right to keep and bear arms as expressed in the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It does not explain how it will be determined if a law or regulation violates those rights. Maxpixel.net CC0