County Commission declares Payne County a Second Amendment Sanctuary

Three days after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the Second Amendment Sanctuary State Act, the Payne County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution declaring that Payne County is a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution provides: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
Payne County Sheriff Joe Harper appeared before the Board of Payne County Commissioners Thursday and requested that Payne County be declared a second amendment Sanctuary.
“It is the stance of the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, that the second amendment of the United States Constitution shall never be infringed upon and therefore as the elected Sheriff and chief law enforcement officer of Payne County as prescribed by the Constitution of the State of Oklahoma, I hereby declare Payne County to be a second amendment sanctuary. Furthermore, I declare my intention to present a resolution to the Payne County Board of Commissioners for their consideration to declare by resolution the same,” Harper’s request said.
The commissioners approved Resolution 2021-7, joining Harper in declaring Payne County to be a Second Amendment Constitutional Rights Protected (Sanctuary) County.
“It is acknowledged that the Constitution of the United States of America is under attack by Judges and elected officials from many different levels of Government,” the resolution said. It further provides: “Payne County will not authorize, approve, nor appropriate the use of any government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings or offices for the purpose of enforcing or assisting in gun confiscation or other restrictions that infringe on the right to keep and bear arms by law abiding citizens as expressed in the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.”
The act signed by Stitt says: “Any federal, state, county or municipal act, law, executive order, administrative order, court order, rule, policy or regulation ordering the buy-back, confiscation or surrender of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition from law-abiding citizens of this state shall be considered an infringement on the rights of citizens to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and Article II, Section 26 of the Constitution of Oklahoma.”
Senate author Warren Hamilton, a Republican from McCurtain said, “This measure builds a wall of protection around our Constitutionally-protected, God-given, blood-bought rights to keep and bear arms.”
The state law contained an emergency provision and became effective when signed by Stitt on Monday.
In other business
• The commissioners approved a revised Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards that was recommended by an audit supervisor with the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspectors office. The schedule shows fiscal year beginning and ending balances along with federal receipts and expenditures for federal grant funds.
• The commissioners approved a report from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation showing county roads maintained by Payne County and approved three road crossing permits for Payne County Rural Water District No. 3.
• The commissioners approved paying 102 weekly purchase orders totaling $261,803, May blanket purchase orders totaling $265,049, and a payroll of $901,358 for 234 county employees.
