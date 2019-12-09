The Board of County Commissioners for Payne County issued a proclamation designating Dec. 9 as “Nicco Wang Day” in honor of the achievements of Nicco Wang, a senior at Stillwater High School.
Wang achieved perfect scores on the ACT and SAT tests. In addition to his scholastic achievement, Wang is the Student Council President and plays the violin in the Stillwater High School orchestra. Wang is very modest and credits his parents with providing a learning environment while growing up that “helped me to be my brightest,” he said.
Wang is still trying to sort out his future academic plans. He is interested in mechanical and aerospace engineering and realizes that Oklahoma State University has an outstanding program in that field. Wang has applied for admission to Columbia University, where his sister is a student, and to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Also Monday:
• In regular business at its Monday meeting, the commissioners accepted the donation of 20 semi-truck loads of gravel from Ronnie Robinson that was used to improve West 19th Street between Major Road and Pleasant Valley Road.
• The commissioners also accepted the donation of 4,000 tons of dirt from Gerald Davis that was used to improve Battle Ridge road near Cushing. Commissioner Zach Cavett estimated the value of the contribution to be approximately $28,000.
• The commissioners approved the request of Palmira Lane to name six roads in an addition adjacent to Jardot and Brush Creek roads.
• In other business, the commissioners approved weekly purchase orders totaling $137,260.
