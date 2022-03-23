The Payne County Board of Commissioners is considering options for a new emergency radio system that would be compatible with the system the City of Stillwater is buying from Motorola Solutions.
The $6.7 million purchase was approved by the Stillwater City Council in December.
The county is budgeted to receive almost $15.9 million in federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will be split between government services and the three commissioner’s districts. The plan is to allocate $3 million under government services and an additional $3 million under a category of public health for communications.
Attorney David Floyd said the county may use up to $10 million of the ARPA funding for government services under a ruling from the U.S. Treasury Department.
If the county can show that the COVID-19 pandemic had a more severe economic impact on it, the higher amount could be used for government service, Floyd said.
The tentative budget also lists 12 nonprofit organizations applying for ARPA funds.
The commissioners spent considerable time receiving presentations on an emergency radio network for the county.
Jason Smalley with Motorola Solutions made a short presentation on the radio network his company could offer. Stillwater’s purchase from Motorola was made under state contract and was not opened for competitive bids. Smalley said his company is conducting civil engineering studies for the Payne County emergency radio system and has not yet determined an asking price for the system.
Jason LaForge with L3Harris Technologies gave a lengthy Power Point presentation on an emergency radio system his company could offer. The company provides wireless equipment and tactical radios providing encrypted communication, primarily through the Department of Defense. L3Harris is providing emergency radio networks in Oklahoma City, Broken Arrow, and Norman.
The company uses current P25 Phase 2 technology in its systems providing coverage through much of central and northeast Oklahoma.
LaForge, who graduated from Oklahoma State University, said the emergency radio system his company would provide Payne County would keep the core or the brains of the system in the county where it would be locally controlled.
He cited an incident when the City of Moore was hit by a tornado and radios were disabled by a dispatcher at a remote center. Moore’s emergency responders were unable to communicate with each other. Local control of the network would prevent that, he said.
LaForge said his system would be able to tie in with Stillwater’s system, even though it’s from another vendor. It would also be compatible with the OKWIN public safety communications radio system operated by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety.
He suggested the commissioners come up with a list of the equipment so that his company and Motorola Solutions would have a level playing field. He recommended that the commissioners take competitive bids on the equipment.
“With multiple dollars involved, it is better to go through a competitive RFP,” he said. “It is the responsible thing to do.”
LaForge also said his company could provide encrypted radios which would not be accessible by scanners.
The radios from his company could be used continuously while traveling within its networks and would also work outside those networks using cellular technology.
The commissioners plan to discuss the emergency radio network with Emergency Management Deputy Director Troy Choplin before deciding what action to take on the network.
