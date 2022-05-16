Although it wasn't an agenda item and the Payne County Board of Commissioners couldn't take any action, the commissioners heard a presentation Monday from L3Harris to provide a turnkey emergency radio system for $6.8 million.
In a 2-1 vote on April 28, the commissioners committed to a $9.6 million proposal from Motorola Solutions using a no-bid state contract. That would use most of the $15.8 million in federal ARPA funds county officials have been told Payne County will receive.
The commissioners made their decision in a meeting packed with emergency responders, who supported moving forward with the Motorola deal.
Nonprofit organizations serving communities across the county are also seeking part of the ARPA funding. The Commissioners have received grant applications totaling $11 million for community projects.
Equipment lists and specific details of the Motorola package have not been released to the public. County officials have said the information is part of their emergency planning and must be kept confidential for security reasons.
Chairman Chris Reding did release a pricing sheet to the News Press that provides an overview of the Motorola deal:
- Infrastructure, subscriber, console equipment – $8,000,480
- System integration, install services and drop shipping – $4,064,173
- Total system contract pricing – $12,064,653
- Final total with discounts and extended warranty – $9,619,471
The county system is considered an extension of a system previously purchased by the City of Stillwater, so a 21.5% Additional System Discount totaling $2,418,182 was deducted from the final total.
As an incentive, if the commissioners approved the deal and a purchase order was received by April 29, Motorola said it would also apply a $796,471 credit to offset the cost of the optional extended warranty.
Submitting a turnkey proposal means the L3Harris system would be turned over to the commissioners with the key to operating the system without any additional cost. However, the cost provided by L3Harris representative Jason LaForge in his proposal was conditional on his company being able to use a tower on Oklahoma State University land near Karsten Creek. If that tower is not available, the cost of the project could go up $255,000 to install a tower using guy wires or $410,000 for a stand-alone tower.
Two other towers would assist L3Harris in providing coverage to 95% of the quadrants in Payne County, he said.
LaForge’s proposal is based on using the computer core of the Broken Arrow system serving northeast Oklahoma. LaForge brought Mark Ketchum, manager of the Broken Arrow system, to answer questions from the commissioners and Deputy Emergency Management Director Troy Choplin, who is advising the commissioners on the county’s emergency radio needs.
Ketchum, who started working for the City of Broken Arrow nearly 40 years ago as a mechanic and learned the radio system on the job after being given responsibility for it, said he now serves on the state and national committees using new technology for emergency radio networks.
His radio network was built on “partnerships” with adjacent towns and counties to become a large network in northeast Oklahoma, he said. He is working with the Muskogee Creek Nation to provide emergency radio communication in 11 counties in northeast Oklahoma, including Creek County just east of Payne County.
Ketchum said he came to the meeting because adding Payne County to his network would improve the quality of his radio service because adding towers to a network improves the signal quality for adjacent areas.
He has taken many actions to reduce the cost of emergency radio service for the governmental bodies using the service, he said. The areas covered include Glenpool, Jenks, Rogers County and Wagoner County.
“I try to do things in-house to lower the cost,” Ketchum said.
Ketchum was advised that the City of Stillwater has contracted with a competitor and the commissioners want a “seamless” connection with Stillwater. He said his system could provide that connection and would even be able to use radios manufactured by a competitor.
Reding previously said he believes smooth integration with the City of Stillwater's Motorola system is vital and he is not confident L3Harris can provide that, so he's not inclined to seriously consider the company's proposal.
Rogers County was recently added to the L3Harris network after going through a competitive bidding process, Ketchum said.
L3Harris saved Rogers County approximately $1 million compared to Motorola, he said. Ketchum estimated that governments could save up to 46% by going through the competitive bidding process on emergency radio networks as compared to saving 25% off retail using a state contract.
District 3 Commissioner Rocky Blasier asked LaForge whether the proposal from his company was “apples to apples” with Motorola.
LaForge said the proposal from L3Harris was based on equipment estimates Choplin provided. He wasn’t given access to the exact equipment list because it was proprietary to Motorola.
If the commissioners choose to request competitive bids for a specific emergency radio service, all companies would have to bid based on the same detailed request for proposals. Then there would not be any speculation about whether the bids were for the same equipment and service.
Representatives from Motorola were also present at Monday’s meeting. They may meet with Choplin to discuss why Payne County should proceed with the $9.6 million proposal the commissioners previously accepted.
Under the terms of the agreement with Motorola, the county would have to pay 25% upon execution of the contract, 60% upon shipment of the equipment from the factory, 10 % upon installation and the final 5% upon final acceptance.
The commissioners have not formally approved the contract with Motorola. Reding explained that the county has only received half of its ARPA funding and he doesn't believe the commissioners can or should commit to the purchase until they have written confirmation the second half will be awarded.
The remaining funds will not be received until October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.