District No. 1 Commissioner, Zach Cavett, and District No. 3 Commissioner, Rocky Blasier, have prepared a plan for road improvement projects in Payne County that could be completed over five years using the funds that would be available if voters approve re-purposing the ¼ cent sales tax that has been used to build and operate the Payne County jail.
The sales tax for the jail has a sunset date of March 31, 2021, unless voters decide to re-purpose the sales tax for use on roads and bridges at a special election on Feb. 11. The road plan was prepared assuming that $250,000 would be generated each month by the sales tax, totaling $15 million of funds for use in the five years, said Cavett.
At Monday’s weekly meeting, the commissioners approved transferring monthly ¼ cent sales tax proceeds in the amount of $262,192 to the Payne County Facilities Authority, which will be used for jail operations. That amount would exceed the budgeted amount by $12,192. Cavett said the plan was prepared using projected costs for a 2-inch overlay on existing asphalt roads and 4 inches of asphalt on new asphalt construction.
The price of asphalt could change requiring a revision of the budgeted funds, he noted. Cavett said the plan would be revised each year as projects are completed. Funds will be distributed equally to District 1 on the east side of the county and District 3 on the west side of the county, if voters approve the re-purposing of the sales tax.
In regular business at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners approved a resolution authorizing officers of the Stillwater Police Department to serve as law enforcement officers for the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, when requested by the Sheriff. The joint agreement also authorizes deputies from the Payne County Sheriff’s Office to enforce criminal statutes and municipal ordinances within the City of Stillwater, when requested by the Chief of Police of the City of Stillwater.
The commissioners also approved an agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and the Payne County Health Department that allows the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to install antennas at the Payne County Health Department facility that will allow law enforcement video to be transferred from the patrol cars to a server at the Department of Public Safety. Currently, Highway Patrol officers must drive to Troop K headquarters in Perry to download video data.
The commissioners accepted the donation of gravel valued at $1,358 from Cushing’s Premiere Trading & Transportation to improve Mehan road on the south side of the Cimarron river. Blasier said this was the third donation of gravel made by Premier to improve that roadway, which is used by Premiere’s oil transport trucks and was damaged by the heavy spring rains that caused major damage to county roads across Payne County.
