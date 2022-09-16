Dean Hart, the CEO of TUSA Consulting, has made multiple trips to Payne County since being hired by the County Commissioners in May to conduct a needs assessment and draft a request for proposals for competitive bidding on a county-wide emergency radio network.
The County is seeking bids for new radios that they plan to fund with American Rescue Plan money.
Hart initially said a needs assessment could be done in 60 days with an RFP to give the commissioners after the assessment. An emergency radio advisory committee was created resulting in a two-month delay in preparing the RFP. Hart was in Stillwater on Tuesday for a meeting of the advisory committee for the radio network.
The committee made revisions to the subscriber list for each community and department. Deputy Emergency Management Director Troy Choplin said that the revised list was eliminating some hand-held radios from the RFP to reduce costs. After the meeting, the number of radios to be included in the RFP was reduced from 690 radios to 662 radios.
“Every volunteer firefighter in Payne County will receive a radio,” Choplin said.
He will also maintain a cache of approximately 24 radios to hand out to authorized persons at emergency sites.
The RFP revised by the committee has a subscriber list providing Cushing with 143 radios and Perkins with 111 radios. The subscriber list also shows that Cushing and Perkins will each receive 6 control stations at an approximate cost of $12,000 per station, according to Hart.
Sheriff Joe Harper has estimated that the radios will each cost between $4,000 and $7,000. District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett has suggested that Cushing and Perkins should assist in paying for radios used by their departments. Stillwater is paying for its portion of the county-wide network by utilizing a $6.7 million no-bid state contract with Motorola Solutions.
The funds available to the county are from the $15.8 million that the county will receive from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act. The last half of those funds should be received by the county in October.
Harper and Commissioner Chris Reding have expressed concerns that the RFP being drafted will cause the bids to exceed $9.6 million that was originally planned by the commissioners to buy a system from Motorola under a no-bid state contract.
One factor that could cause the competitive bids to be higher is the RFP asks the vendors to provide maintenance on the system for 15 years. A maintenance fee was not included in the earlier proposal from Motorola, Reding said. The RFP requires the vendor to price warranty and post-warranty services individually. The warranty period for equipment is one year with the vendor paying all of the cost for warranty services under the proposed RFP.
Hart said the proposed RFP will ask for bids on a stand-alone system with Payne County having the core or operations center for the P25 700/800 MHz Digital Simulcast Trunked radio network. The RFP will also be asking for an alternative bid where the Payne County network would connect to an existing system when the existing system has granted permission for the connection. For Motorola Solutions, that alternative bid would allow connection with the OKWIN system used by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with the core located in Tulsa. For L3Harris, the alternative bid would allow connection to existing networks in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma City, or Norman.
The proposed RFP has a grading system for evaluating the bids. Under the proposal, the bids will be evaluated on points with 30% of the points covering performance, compatibility, expansion capabilities and versatility. Reliability, redundancy, and warranty will be assigned 20% of the evaluation points. After a motion by Reding, the committee approved giving interoperability 15% of the points while reducing vendor qualifications, history of product support, and RFP deviations to 10%.
Reding said interoperability with the Stillwater network and the OKWIN system was more important than vendor qualifications because he was familiar with both Motorola and L3Harris. Equipment repair, installation, and implementation are assigned 10% of the points. The remaining 15% of the grading points are assigned to training, equipment repair, maintenance, availability of service parts, and organization, scope and proposal detail. Hart said he plans to grade the bids submitted and provide an evaluation to the commissioners.
The advisory committee plans to meet again Sept. 27 to finalize the proposed RFP. According to Choplin, the committee plans to present the proposed RFP to the Payne County Board of Commissioners at the end of the month meeting on September 29. The RFP approved by the commissioners should allow vendors time to conduct site inspections and submit bids for the commissioners to open at their December 12 meeting.
