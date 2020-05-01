Symptoms of COVID-19 are no longer a requirement for testing at sites across the state.
According to Nancy Horton, a district nurse manager for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, people who want a test will not be turned away, though there are limitations on what type of testing is available. For instance, the saliva testing that Gov. Kevin Stitt announced earlier this week, is being prioritized for nursing homes. For now, Payne County Health Department will still be using the deep swab test kits.
“We don’t test when a doctor is needing a test before elective surgery. We don’t do those that need a negative test to go back to work. We don’t have antibody testing,” Horton said.
She said doctors who are trying to approve elective surgeries will have to secure their own tests from a private lab.
Testing at the county sites still requires an appointment. In Stillwater the number to set up an appointment is 405-372-8200, in Cushing it’s 918-225-3377.
