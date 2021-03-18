Employee benefits are on the minds of Payne County’s elected officers as they prepare for the fiscal year 2022 budget.
The Payne County Budget Board reviewed employee benefits last week and examined the fees collected by Premier Consulting, the firm that negotiates insurance coverage for county employees.
The board is comprised of elected county officers who make budgetary and policy decisions for the county.
Payne County Clerk Glenna Craig said she was requesting a review of the fees charged at the request of auditors with the Oklahoma State Auditor & Inspector’s Office.
Premier Consulting collected close to $100,000 in fees for its services in the last year, Craig said.
Dana Neighbors, of Premier Consulting, disclosed that her company is paid a percentage of insurance premiums as a fee for her company’s services. Those fees varied from 5.5% in 2014 to 4.3% in 2020. The fees charged by Premier Consulting were lower than the industry standards for insurance broker commissions where 5% is charged for medical insurance, 10% is charged for dental and vision insurance, and 15% is charged for life insurance, she said.
Craig said she is asking Premier Consulting to disclose its fees in advance when the insurance renewal is made for 2022. She noted that Premier Consulting provides enrollment booklets and travels from Tulsa to Stillwater to assist in insurance enrollment at no extra charge to the county.
Amber Martin, also with Premier Consulting, discussed insurance claims data for 2020.
Overall, the claims rate and loss ratio were lower than 2019, but some pharmacy expenses were higher than normal claim amounts, she said.
Martin suggested that employees verify that their pharmacy purchases are made from network providers. Employees are also encouraged to use generic drugs when available.
Robert Swain with American Fidelity discussed recent IRS changes to the flexible spending accounts for health expenses that are maintained by his company as a result of the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020.
Swain said employers may allow an employee to make a mid-year election change to the health FSA. The Act also provides flexibility in the carryover of unused amounts from the 2020 and 2021 plan years. Swain said the benefit of using a health FSA is that covered expenses are paid from money collected before taxes.
There has also been discussion about who is eligible to receive benefits.
On Monday, the Payne County Board of Commissioners approved a change to the county’s personnel policy that creates full-time, part-time and permanent part-time categories of employment.
Part-time employees work less than 19 hours per week and permanent part-time employees work up to 30 hours per week but less than 1,000 hours per year. Those two categories of employees are not provided with fringe benefits like retirement and health insurance.
Commissioner Zach Cavett said he uses some semi-retired, part-time employees in his district to get work done while keeping costs down.
The new policy will go before the Budget Board on April 12 for final approval.
