On Monday morning, the Payne County Budget Board had a special meeting to discuss the upcoming fiscal year's budget, which begins July 1.
Payne County is one of 10 counties with a budget board, a group of elected officials in charge of making budget decisions for the county.
Most of this year's proposed fiscal year increases were due to salaries. Several departments had employees eligible for increased pay for their years of service. Others had received approval to hire more staff, according to the comparison of prior estimate needs.
Sheriff Joe Harper requested funding for the four new positions approved last year. He said one position had already been filled, and he hoped to have the remaining three positions filled by the end of the year. The Payne County Sheriff's Office budget increased by $142,822.20 for full-time salaries, the most for any department.
The County Assessor's salary increased by $26,152.40. They also asked for increased funding for travel and reimbursement, maintenance and operation, and capital outlay. The County assessor's office asked for $34,152.40 more than the previous year.
The Revaluation proposed salaries increased by $29,718.36. The Revaluation maintenance and operations increased by $87,000, and fringe benefits increased by over 12,000. In total, the increase was $124,247.22.
The Payne County Court Clerk's budget increased by $24,000.
Lori Allen, the Court Clerk, said the board approved the new hiring last year. However, the authorized amount was for a six-month salary, not a full year.
"So this year, it's the entire amount for that employee plus the raises from last October, and then I had three raises due to years of service. So that made up that amount," Allen said.
The County Election Board salaries decreased by $29,272.22, but they requested increased funds for part-time employees which was an estimated cost of $13,940.00.
District 1 County Commissioner Chris Redding presented the General Government courthouse budget. He said the bulk of their increases are utilities. Redding said this month's utilities exceeded their initial budgeted amounts by $3,000.
"And that's really not egregious. That's just the number I have handy," Redding said. "It's been that way over the last year. It's just between water and electricity. And then, for the courthouse gas, the price of all the utilities have gone up. And that's the main increase in my projection."
Redding also said repairs are needed in the courthouse, such as painting and carpet repairs in the court clerk's office.
Redding asked for an additional $80,000 for the upcoming budget.
County Clerk Glenna Craig said Redding has yet to use the remaining $40,000 from last year with only two weeks left.
"That's just money you have sitting," Craig said.
Redding said he has to project variables and things happening, such as utility prices, maintenance, and something that might break and need to be repaired.
Craig said the $80,000 seemed like a high estimate and urged Redding to reevaluate when it's time to review the budget in the fall.
The proposed budget was passed by the board unanimously after presentations. An amended budget will be submitted in October once the actual revenue is known, Craig said.
A public hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. on June 27.
