The Payne County Emergency Radio Advisory Committee has put in long hours hammering out the details of a 214-page request for proposals for a countywide emergency radio system. The Payne County Commission created the committee to help develop bid specifications after turning away from a $9.6 million no-bid contract with Motorola, a vendor approved under state contract.
Dean Hart, CEO of TUSA Consulting, traveled from Kansas City to discuss the details of the RFP that will ask for competitive bids on a turnkey radio system. The new P25 700/800 MHz Digital Simulcast trunked radio network is designed to meet current and future communication needs for the county’s emergency responders.
The radio advisory committee consists of more than 20 representatives from emergency response agencies across the county. Retired Stillwater Fire Chief Tom Bradley – serving on the committee as a representative of the Payne County Fire Chiefs Association – has kept the members engaged with his analytical comments and questions, while bringing his own sense of style with the Hawaiian shirts he wears.
As the Aug. 27 RFP review dragged on, Payne County Emergency Management Director Jeff Kuhn proposed establishing a subcommittee to review the lengthy document, but Bradley advised against adding yet another layer to the process.
“If you want to kill a project – stick it in a committee,” he said.
Bradley’s comment could apply to the advisory committee itself, which was created after the Commissioners decided on May 27 to hire TUSA Consulting to perform a needs assessment and write bid specifications for the radio system. Hart estimated at that time that the needs assessment would take 60 days and the RFP would be sent out soon after it was complete.
But the process of creating the advisory committee delayed the RFP by approximately two months.
Sheriff Joe Harper is concerned the delay will allow inflation and supply chain shortages to have greater impact and drive up costs. However, Hart has said the RFP could be sent out and a winning bidder selected by the end of the year.
Harper agreed that the last quarter of the year is the best time for companies to provide competitive prices on products and equipment. He noted that the City of Stillwater signed a contract with Motorola Solutions in December of 2021 before prices increased the following quarter.
Stillwater’s contract for its portion of the countywide radio network was a no-bid state contract for $6.7 million.
Harper said he is also concerned that specifications in the RFP may be so extensive that the bids will be more than what the county can afford. The county commissioners had previously approved a resolution to use $9.6 million of the county’s federal ARPA funding to pay for the radio network.
Hart told Harper the competitive bids should result in an affordable radio network.
The draft RFP provides for the county to furnish all components, including radios for the agencies outside Stillwater. That includes 153 radios for Cushing and 108 radios for Perkins.
On May 31, Motorola gave the Sheriff’s office a pre-bid quote for 125 radios at an average cost of $7,935 per radio.
Harper estimates that the radios will each cost $4,000 - $7,000.
There are no agreements in place for the cities covered by the county system to pay for at least a portion of their equipment, something District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett has questioned.
Payne County’s Deputy Director of Emergency Management Troy Choplin shares Harper’s concern that increased requirements built into the RFP will push costs higher than planned.
He said the RFP developed by TUSA requires bidders to guarantee coverage for 97% of the county’s land mass, which translates to about 95% coverage in buildings, while the initial $9.6 million proposal from Motorola had promised 95% land mass coverage – roughly 92-93% inside buildings.
If more repeaters are needed, that will drive up costs, Choplin said.
Assistant District Attorney Lowell Barto has advised that the bids received are final and cannot be negotiated, he said. There will not be a way to scale back to bring costs down or consider alternates that aren't already part of the bid specifications.
In an email, Choplin laid out a timeline for the rest of the process.
He expects to get preliminary approval of the draft RFP from the advisory committee when it meets Tuesday. It will then have to be reviewed by the County Clerk and Barto before coming back to the committee for its final recommendation to the Board of Commissioners.
All involved hope to have the RFP to the Board of Commissioners by Sept. 29 for final approval. The bid packet would be released the first week of October.
Bidders will then have 60 days to submit their proposals with pre-proposal conferences on Oct. 25.
Site visits will follow with walks scheduled the next day.
Bid opening has been scheduled on Dec. 12.
TUSA representatives and the radio advisory committee will evaluate the bids over a two-week period before making their recommendation to the commissioners on Dec. 29.
The commissioners will vote on accepting a proposal that same day.
“The wheels are speeding up, we’re almost there,” Choplin wrote. “Hopefully, we will have a system, approved by the Commissioners, that’ll work for all the Emergency Responders soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.