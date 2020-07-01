Court cases will be returning to court the week of July 6-10

Fields brothers back in court
Cody and Andrew Fields will be returning to court for another preliminary hearing.
Andrew was charged with animal cruelty in February 2019.
Both brothers were arrested in April 2019 for assault. Andrew was charged with assault and battery on an officer. Cody was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The brothers are both being represented by attorney Royce Hobbs.
They will appear in court on Monday in front of Judge Katherine Thomas.
Stillwater middle school teacher charged with lewd proposals to a minor appearing for preliminary hearing
Alberto Morejon IV, 27, of Stillwater, has been accused of contacting a former student through electronic devices. During the investigation, more information became available. He was charged with forcible oral sodomy stemming from a new victim.
He is set to have a preliminary hearing on Monday in front of Judge Katherine Thomas.
Stillwater man charged with murder has final pretrial
Darwin Lonestar Marcel Doyal, 30, of Stillwater was charged with first-degree murder or alternative manslaughter and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Doyal was accused of a fatal shooting in July of 2019 that left one man dead.
The victim was transported to OU Medical Center where he later died.
Doyal has been held in the Payne County Jail without bond.
His jury trial date is set for Aug 11.
He will have a final pretrial on Tuesday.
One of the suspects in the Yale armed robbery from 2018 back in court
Tanner Blake Jensen, 29, of Ponca City, was arrested in connection to an armed robbery the day after Christmas in Yale.
Jensen has been in federal custody in Florida. His case will be before Judge Corley on Tuesday.
Stillwater man charged with second degree murder has court
Clyde Marquette Fields, 41, of Stillwater, was charged with second degree murder in Payne County. He was also charged in Logan County with unauthorized removal of a dead body.
A competency evaluation was ordered for Fields. He was supposed to have court on June 5, to review the competency evaluation. That date was stricken and rescheduled for July 10.
Stillwater man charged with soliciting prostitution set for pretrial
Gassan Alneama, 27, of Stillwater was charged with soliciting prostitution, unlawful access to computer to violate Oklahoma Statute and making obscene electronic communications.
The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in October 2019.
In February he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and set district court arraignment at the end of February. He waived his right to an arraignment within 30 days.
The April felony docket was canceled before Judge Phillip Corley.
Alneama is set for pretrial on July 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.